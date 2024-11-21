The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a person who loves food and the holidays, holiday food is especially fun to rank and critique. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where there are a million different traditional dishes that each family has perfected over the years and loves to serve. I’ve heard of green bean casserole, mac ‘n cheese, and roasted carrots, but I have a few other favorites that are my go-to dishes for Thanksgiving. Here they are below!

yams

I don’t understand why everyone goes head-over-heels excited over yams. Maybe it’s just the way my family makes them, but I find the texture off-putting and the taste abysmal. Thus, yams are ranked last on the list.

Cranberry sauce

Don’t get me wrong, I love a tart cranberry slice to accompany the rest of the meal, but it doesn’t combine well with anything, putting it as second-worst on my list.

Corn

I do love to combine turkey, mashed potatoes, and corn in a single bite, but just by itself, corn is no different than a typical vegetable. It’s nothing special.

pumpkin pie

It’s an iconic dessert and truthfully, the only pie I really like. It’s a delicious end to the enormous meal but it isn’t the center of attention.

turkey

Turkey is a meat that I only ever eat on Thanksgiving, with the exception of a sandwich once in a while. That being said, it is a nice change of pace and a real treat when it’s brought out of the oven, golden and crispy. However, contrary to popular belief, I find that it does not steal the show on Thanksgiving.

stuffing

My family makes box stuffing, which is better than you might think. The doughy texture and savory combination of spices make this dish in my top three for sure. Other than the holiday, we don’t eat stuffing on the daily, so it’s a rare treat, which is why it’s placed so high.

mashed potatoes

I absolutely love mashed potatoes, and it’s probably my favorite way to serve the vegetable. The creamy texture is perfect topped with salt, pepper, butter, and gravy. Nothing can compare to a smoothly whipped mashed potato!

Squash casserole

I understand that not many people serve squash casserole on Thanksgiving and that it is a bit out of the ordinary. Nevertheless, my mom makes it every year. It is a mixture of food-processed Cheez-Its and squash, which is then baked in the oven for a while. Squash casserole is cheesy and scrumptious. Don’t knock it before you try it! Even veggie haters will adore this dish!

There you have it! If you disagree, feel free to write a response article. These are my favorites, and if they interest you, I hope you decide to try them out this year. Who knows? You just might find your new favorite dish! Happy Thanksgiving and remember to cherish those around you and give thanks!