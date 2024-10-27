Scary Movies You Should Watch to Prepare for Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

With Halloween just around the corner, there’s no better time than right now to start getting into the spirit by watching some thrilling Halloween movies! Check out the list below to see some favorites of mine, plus one or two that are on my watchlist that will really give you goosebumps!

Goosebumps

Starring Dylan Minnette, Jack Black, and Odeya Rush, this fun family movie follows three high-school-age kids and author R.L. Stine as they try to fix their mistake of releasing all of Stine’s monsters from his books. With a cute romance and great dialogue, as well as funny side characters, this movie will quickly become a staple for you and your family.

The Conjuring

Eerie and based on true events, this movie will leave you locking your doors and tucking your feet into your blankets at night. With countless suspenseful scenes and palpable tension, this movie will not be one you forget.

Scream

I recently watched the original Scream from the 90s and I did not regret it. The irony of the characters talking about what not to do in a scary movie as they are themselves in a scary movie is one of the best aspects of the film. With an iconic main character and heartthrob bad guys, you won’t be able to take your eyes away from the screen. Just don’t tell anyone you’ll “be right back,” because you most certainly will be the next victim of Ghostface.

Shutter Island

Probably the first movie in a long time where I did not see the plot twist coming. Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting is award-worthy and this psychological thriller is not one you want to miss. What starts as a seemingly basic plot line turns much more sinister as the movie progresses and the big reveal won’t disappoint.

The Sixth Sense

Another 90s film with a fantastic plot twist. If you look for the signs, the reveal will seem obvious, but it still gives you that “punch-in-the-gut” feeling when you finally realize what’s been happening. It’s a psychological thriller so it will mess with your head, but in a good way.

The Nun

A horror movie with classic jump-scares and frightening sequences, it will definitely make you jump! Be careful if you’re holding a large bowl of popcorn because if you scare easily, it WILL end up all over your lap and in the crevices of your couch.

The Curse of La Llorona

Creepy and strange, but worth the watch. The ghost of La Llorona stalks the night, and children. This movie will haunt you and prepare you for Halloween perfectly.

The Boy

This movie stars Lauren Cohen, whom you may recognize from AMC’s The Walking Dead, as the unassuming babysitter to a doll named Brahms. She is given a set of specific rules she needs to follow in order to keep Brahms happy. Her violations of several rules throughout the movie lead her to believe the doll is alive.

The Blair Witch Project

A movie I have not yet seen but intend to, this movie was intended to scare viewers by marketing it as real-life events, rather than actors making a short film. Disturbing and twisted, I’m sure it will make for a great watch, and induce nightmares.

IT

A group of teenagers have to escape a terrifying clown named Pennywise, who has his heart set on eating children. If you watch it with the right people, it actually becomes quite comical, but don’t take my word for it.

There you have it! Make some fun snacks, invite some friends or just hang out with family, but don’t miss these crazy creepy movies to get you into the Halloween spirit!