Unfortunately after a year and a half, the ‘The Eras Tour’ is coming to an end. Taylor Swift has admitted that this has been her longest tour ever and she has had a blast doing each and every show! As a die hard Swiftie, I have fortunately been to two of ‘The Eras Tour’ shows. In June 2023, I attended the show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and I recently attended one of her most recent shows in Toronto, Ontario in November this year. Additionally, there has been times where I would watch ‘The Eras Tour’ on a shaky TikTok livestream. The tour is nearing its last stop in Vancouver, so to commemorate and cope with the tour ending, I have decided to share my favorite performances from ‘The Eras Tour’ in no particular order.

‘Tolerate It’

I am convinced my frontal lobe has developed after seeing this performance live. ‘Tolerate It’ is amongst one of my favorite songs on Taylor’s ‘Evermore’ album. The performance altogether is intricate and beautiful, but unfortunately she removed the set when the Tortured Poets set had been added to the tour.

The SUrprise Songs

The surprise songs are what makes each and every show unique. At the beginning of the tour, she did two new songs every show. However, she decided to do mashups when she started the international segment of ‘The Eras Tour’. There were even a couple times where I would watch on a shaky TikTok live stream where she would introduce a new album or invited special guests onto the stage.

‘The Man’

Nothing brings me better joy than being able to hear “The Man’ live in concert. What makes it incredibly special, is that when you look around you find women of all ages singing Taylor’s lyrics. From my experience, every man around where I sat both times did not sing once during this set.

‘Look what you made me do’ x ‘Don’t Blame me’

Sorry, Liz can’t come to the phone right now, she is dead after seeing the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Don’t Blame Me’ transition live. It is an experience listening Taylor do her famous high notes in ‘Don’t Blame Me’ and the transition into ‘Look What You Made Me Do” is incredibly cunning and sexy. Even after the transition, seeing Taylor interact with her past is something to behold.

‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

Unfortunately, Taylor also removed TLGAD when she introduced the Tortured Poets segment of the tour. Personally, I thought Taylor and the dancers were beautiful as they interacted with the Folklore house.

‘Marjorie’

This performances is not only sung by Taylor but performed by the audience. Thousands of lights will be in the air to commemorate Taylor’s late grandmother. Taylor’s even mentioned on many occasions how beautiful the lights are when she is singing on stage.

‘Willow’

This performance is enchanting, with many Swifties I saw both on TikTok and in person dressed as Taylor and the dancers during ‘Willow. From my spot in the crowd in Toronto, I could see people in the audience holding the orange orb dancing along with Taylor and her dancers.

The TRansitions

While Taylor and the dancers prepared for the next set, on the big screen we saw the transitions between each era. First being the lover house being burned by fearless. Another one of my favorite transitions is the snake entering into the Folklore and Evermore set. Additionally, the power Taylor had when she strutted into the Reputation set was unfathomable.

There’s way too much to include

I am afraid that if I continue any longer, this article will be thousands of words long. Nothing will ever compare to ‘The Eras Tour’, and I will never go to another concert that will be better than Taylor’s intricate performances. I love each and every set on the tour. The dancers are incredibly talented and charismatic. Also, the fact that Taylor has been on tour since March 2023 is insane. It just proves that she “Can Do It With a Broken Heart”! There is nothing more magical then trading friendship bracelets and singing along to eighteen years of music.