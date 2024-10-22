Midterm Snacking Musts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Being burnt out and ready for midterms to be over is completely normal. Even though this year I only had two midterms- which were both take home ones- they really put my snacking skills to the test. I didn’t want to eat an entire meal while studying because then I felt like I couldn’t lock in on my prep work for my exams, but I didn’t want to eat nothing because that might just be worse. For me, I decided to take myself to Target to get four different types of snacks for me to have while studying and doing my midterms and I’m here to tell you, I think they helped me get the grades that I got.

Fruit Snacks

I picked fruit snacks as the first thing that went into my basket because I wanted something that wouldn’t be messy or make me want to clean my hands off every two seconds. As for what brand, that’s up to you. Over the past years, I have tried EVERY type of fruit snacks including Motts, Welch’s, Annies, Black Forest, and the list goes on, but what worked for me was Motts. There is the perfect amount of them in each little package and I have never had a bad pack variety wise.

Pringles

Whether they are plain, sour cream & onion, BBQ, or whatever flavor is your favorite, Pringles are PERFECT. They come in a resealable can, making munching simple and mess-free. This makes them incredibly convenient. You may change things up to keep your taste buds interested because the variety of flavors makes things intriguing. During extended study periods, the crunch of Pringles can help reduce tension and keep you focused. The portion management is made easy by the uniform size of each chip. It’s a plus if you’re studying with friends; they make a great snack to share!

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, & blackberries are one of the best study snacks because of their nutritional value. Berries are frequently mentioned as the greatest study snack. With their high nutritional facts, they offer essential vitamins that promote brain activity. Berries’ sugars help in maintaining attention and concentration by having a rapid energy boost without the crash that comes with sugary treats. They have high water content which also helps you stay hydrated, which is important for the best possible study session. They are also a fun choice that might improve your attitude while studying because of their vivid colors and cool flavors.

Oreos

The best thing about Oreos is that there is a flavor for EVERYONE. Oreos have an amazing blend of taste, convenience, and nostalgia which makes them the ideal study snack. While the rich inside gives a sweet contrast that keeps the energy levels up during extended study sessions, the usual chocolate cookie crust offers a crunch. You can enjoy them without having to deal with a messy cleaning, which frees up time for concentrated study time free from interruptions. Oreos also have a feeling of familiarity and comfort, frequently bringing up happy childhood memories, which can reduce stress and improve focus.