Margot Robbie: Empowering Women Through Iconic Roles

Warner Bros

In recent years, Margot Robbie has been casted in quite a few breakout roles that have redefined stereotypes. From her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad all the way to Barbie, Robbie has consistently brought a level of depth and subliminal messages to her characters.

Suicide squad

Starting with one of her first big films, where Robbie portrays Harley Quinn, she redefined what it meant to play a female protagonist. Instead of a perfect, do-good Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn had flaws, traumas, and conflict throughout her life. Showcasing her fierce independence, unapologetic attitude, and wicked sense of humor, Margot Robbie perfectly played this versatile character. Through Harley Quinn, Robbie empowers women to embrace their flaws, defy expectations, and reclaim their power on their own terms.

I, tonya

Only two years later, Robbie embodied the life of Tonya Harding. For those who don’t know, Tonya Harding was one of the best figure skaters in the world, due to the fact that she was the first woman to land a triple axel. During Harding’s prime in the 90s, she encountered a sort of… controversy with fellow female figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan. It’s claimed that Harding and her husband had plotted and hired an assailant to strike Kerrigan with a metal rod so that she could no longer compete. While this story was certainly a messy one, Margot Robbie portrayed an ensemble of emotions throughout the film. Harding supposedly grew up in an extremely difficult financial situation for her entire childhood and adult life. Through Harding’s journey, Robbie explores themes of classism, abuse, and the pursuit of the American dream, shedding light on the challenges faced by women in male-dominated industries. By humanizing Harding and giving voice to her experiences, Robbie empowers women to confront their own struggles and embrace their imperfections with courage and grace.

Barbie

Last, but not least, Barbie. Barbie was one of the first films in a long time that directly addressed the difficulties of women everywhere. While the infamous speech was given by America Ferrera, Margot Robbie still portrayed Barbie in a light that casted differently than what everyone thought Barbie to be. Everyone saw Barbie as this perfect, thin, blonde, feminine doll who could do absolutely anything perfectly. However, with Robbie’s portrayal, it’s seen that even Barbie has struggles. The entire film challenged typical gender stereotypes. The main conflict in this movie was how the men tried to overtake Barbie Land with the infamous patriarchy. However, with the power of teamwork and feminism, they take back their power, while tearjerking everyone watching. Ferrera’s speech about how “impossible” it is to be a woman brought a light to things that are experienced, but not talked about. With the help of Margot Robbie, the idea of the perfect Barbie doll, was finally humanized.

Overall, Margot Robbie’s diverse range of roles has not only entertained audiences but also sparked important conversations about representation, empowerment, and the complexities of the female experience in cinema. Through her performances, Robbie has left a lasting impact on viewers, inspiring them to embrace their uniqueness and stand up for what they believe in.