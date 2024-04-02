‘Game of Thrones’ Wouldn’t Be the Same Without…

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Game of Thrones is arguably one of the best, if not the best fantasy series of all time. Its characteristics range from dragons to political warfare, to epic battles, sometimes all even in a single episode. With eight seasons and (so far) five novels, the lore goes deep and there is always something new to entertain fans. The series is so in-depth and captivating, but most of what makes it so memorable is its characters. Some leave a more substantial impact than others, but there is no doubt that without one certain character, Game of Thrones just wouldn’t be the same.

Tyrion Lannister, the smart-mouthed, quick-witted son of Tywin Lannister, is a fan-favorite who is, frankly, irreplaceable. He is one of the most intelligent and fore-thinking people in Westeros, which appeals to many viewers. The delivery of his lines is unparalleled and the cadence of his language is incredibly gripping. There is not a single scene that he is in that does not completely pique my interest. Played by the immensely talented, four-time Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, there was no doubt that he’d turn out to be one of the most compelling characters in the entire series. Dinklage is American, but his English accent was so convincing and this role wonderfully displayed the full range of his skill and raw talent.



Tyrion steals every scene he is in. The variation in his tone and inflection make him one of the most interesting to watch and listen to, and oftentimes, I’m sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to hear his sarcastic response. He often outsmarts his opponents and enemies with his sharp mind and astuteness. One of my favorite scenes is in the second season of the show when Tyrion is trying to figure out who is leaking information to his horrible sister, Cersei. To obtain this information, he tells three different individuals three different stories, so that he knows exactly who is leaking said information based upon the different versions of misinformation he spread earlier. This scene sealed Tyrion as my favorite character because it was utterly refreshing to finally watch a character that demonstrated some ability to think ahead and find a way to uncover the truth.



It isn’t just Tyrion’s wit and intellect that makes him so appealing, but it’s also his humor, his backstory, and his wisdom. Tyrion is notable for his insightful lines and overall understanding of the world. While pessimistic and cynical at times, we have to appreciate that part of his character because there’s something realistic to it. A character that can discern what’s wrong with his world and both make light of it and be insightful about it should be greatly appreciated because it shows that he is complex. While he is not physically gifted (nor in height nor strength), he uses his mind as his greatest weapon, and though it sounds juvenile, makes it “cool” to read. One of his quotes reads, “My brother has his sword, King Robert has his war hammer and I have my mind…and a mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge. That’s why I read so much, Jon Snow.” It is abundantly clear that Tyrion might never win a sword-fight, but such things do not matter when he can merely outsmart them before they have the chance to raise their weapons.



Tyrion is also extremely clever and humorous. Oscar Wilde once said, “Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but the highest form of intelligence.” It is no secret that Tyrion is intelligent. Collider.com states, “Few characters are as intelligent and sarcastic as Tyrion continually proves himself to be, and he has some of the best lines in the entire series”, and it is no lie. He has a plethora of quotes that breed curiosity and simultaneously make one laugh. His one-liners are easily ingrained into one’s mind because of their thoughtfulness and observational intelligence. One of my personal favorites is as follows: “I’m not questioning your honor, Lord Janos. I’m denying its existence.” He is effortlessly funny and memorable. He makes a lasting impression from his first appearances early on in the first season. A thrill to watch, there is no denying that fact.



While his core attributes make him unforgettable, his tragic backstory also allows us to feel compassion and sympathy for him. Nothing helps a viewer or reader to understand a character or feel empathy for them more than a sorrowful background. His story pre-GOT is heart-wrenching and provides details as to why he is so untrusting of his family and his reluctance to show vulnerability and love to another person.



In short, Tyrion is one of the most remarkable characters I’ve watched, and every minute he is on screen I savor. Dinklage gives a touching performance as Tyrion and demonstrates what true acting and complete understanding of a character are. Though other characters convey wit and humor, it is not to the extent that Tyrion does. They simply just don’t have that presence, which is what makes Tyrion a tremendous part of Game of Thrones, and why it would not be the same without him.

Here are some of my favorite Tyrion quotes:

Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you. That’s what I do. I drink and I know things. Monsters are dangerous and, just now, kings are dying like flies. If you want justice, you’ve come to the wrong place. I did not do it. I did not kill Joffrey, but I wish that I had.

The Most Loved Characters In Game of Thrones, Ranked (cbr.com)

10 Best Game of Thrones Characters Ranked Worst to Best (yahoo.com)

25 Best Game of Thrones Characters, Ranked – Best Game of Thrones Characters of All Time (esquire.com)

‘Game of Thrones’: The Top 30 Characters, Ranked (hollywoodreporter.com)

10 Best Tyrion Lannister Quotes in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Ranked (collider.com)