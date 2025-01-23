Five Snacks That Were Wrongfully Discontiuned (Bring Them Back!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Over break, I spent a lot of time snacking, because I had no other responsibilities. It got me thinking of all of the snacks that I missed from my childhood and I attempted to find or make them myself. There were some that I found out had been discontinued and to say I was devastated would be an understatement. Here are the five that I strongly believe should be put back into production immediately.

No. 5 Trix Yogurt (Discontiuned in 2014)

That pink and blue swirl haunts my dreams. While it was brought back in 2021, the flavors are not the same. The current flavors are strawberry and berry, so boring and bland. The original Trix yogurt came in flavors like strawberry banana, cotton candy (my personal favorite), wildberry blue, and more. There was something about these yogurts that were so good, and the commercials that came with them. It was the perfect treat to tag along with breakfast to make it more exciting. Other companies had brightly colored yogurts but this one had a tang that I haven’t found in their competitors.

No. 4 Yogos Bites (Discontiuned in 2010)

Another yogurt item, I was a yogurt kid. These little bits of yogurt with a fruity element were so good and were probably so good because they were almost completely sugar (a reason for its discontinuation). My favorite was the crazy berry flavor, another blue and pink snack I loved. They also came in flavors like strawberry banana and strawberry slam. This pouch could easily be plopped into a lunch box or backpack as a sweet treat or, if you are like me, eat all the pouches at once after school. Many people have called for a reformulation of these bits of sweetness, but I say no. Just bring them back. We live in a culture now where dieting and monitoring what you eat is taught to us from a young age. This could be a cheat day reward or a guilty pleasure snack for many (not just kids).

No. 3 S’mores Girl Scout Cookies (Discontinued in 2025)

A recently announced one and technically not a childhood love, but man do I love S’mores Girl Scout cookies. I’m a Thin Mint girl all the way, but the S’mores cookies are a second. I am a S’more fan. Unlike the fan favorites, it’s super sweet, but it’s not even ten years old yet. The reason for the discontinuation is to keep the lineup “fresh”. My issue comes with the fact that I don’t know a Girl Scout. I don’t want to order online, because why do you have an online store and not year-long cookie sales? Lastly, as a cookie connoisseur, in no universe can you convince me that Girl Scouts needs TWO lemon-based cookies (Lemonades and Lemon-Ups) but S’mores is too old of a cookie that’s not fresh enough for the GIRL SCOUTS! I’m raged, but it’s fine.

No. 2 KFC Potato Wedges (Discontinued in 2020)

This one hurt when I discovered it. These wedges were my favorite part about when my mom would come home with a bucket of chicken from KFC. I would grab handfuls and sneak away after taking more than my share. They were soft and seasoned really well for a fast-food chain and really no other place had an option like potato wedges. Then the dark times happened, and they switched to fries. While I don’t mind the fries, they just aren’t my favorite. Unlike the wedges, they are way too salty and if I see them, I’m not reaching for them. They were removed for these fries, and the fries feel like a phone in. I don’t think my position is unpopular, as there were petitions that are still up to change back to wedges. As a side, I’d much rather get wedges than their other options and I can’t look at KFC the same anymore.

No. 1 Choco taco (Discontiuned in 2022)

The reason this list even exists. I remember the snack bar at my local pool had these. The soft waffle shell, the chocolate shell with nuts, and the cold vanilla ice cream underneath. It was the perfect treat on a hot summer day, or for a twenty-something who is laying in bed scrolling through Instagram. The rude awakening I had when I was craving it this break, only to find out it was taken away from my grasp. In 2024, another ice cream band collaborated with Taco Bell to bring a replica back, but it’s not the same. Something about those mass-produced little bits of joy just made my heart flutter, and Klondiak took them away to focus on their other products (I’m looking at you Klondike bars that fall apart in my hands). Bring the Choco Taco back, please!

So, if you are a part of ANY of these companies, bring these back. You will be my personal hero.