Buy & Save: The Ultimate Black Friday Guide

No need to fret! Black Friday is coming and I have found the deals for you! As an excuse to look for these deals myself as a broke college student, I created the ultimate Black Friday Guide filled with deals and savings so you don’t have to. Like every year, Black Friday infamously falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year it is on Nov. 29. My guide will consist of both online deals, buying from the comfort on your own home, and in-store deals. Many deals are currently live, so be sure to visit these stores now! Additionally, many stores have not yet announced their deals yet… so I listed some who have already.

Fashion

American Eagle & Aerie

Sale Alert! American Eagle has an all-jeans sale: Up to 40%. This deal is especially eye-opening to those who adore American Eagle’s jeans. Additionally, you can get 30% off a $100+ purchase, 25% off of a $75+ purchase, or a 20% off of a $50+ purchase!

Aerie, on the other hand, is offering up to 40% off all leggings, up to 40% off all sweaters, and up to 60% off everything else!

Levi’s

For my fellow jean lovers, Levi’s is offering $75 off $200+, $50 off $150, and $25 off $100. Applied at Checkout.

Amazon

It is a no-brainer that Amazon reigns superior when it comes to Black Friday sales, so that being said, it is hard to list all of the deals they have on clothing. So, it is likely that any clothing you find on Amazon will have a deal with it.

Victoria’s Secret

There is nothing like a cozy pajama set. Victoria’s Secret is offering a BOGO sale on pajamas! For pajama sets, you are able to buy one and get the other 50% off!

Lululemon

It is rare to find Lululemon deals. Lululemon exclusively holds sales on Black Friday and Boxing Day. With Black Friday coming up, you must keep an eye on their “We Made Too Much” collection. You can save up to 40% on select apparel.

The “Fashion” segment of this article could go on forever. It is important that to find the perfect deals for you; keep checking for the best deals on your favorite brands!

Decor & Technology

Best Buy

At Best Buy, you have the option to save up to $500 on select PCs and laptops! So if you or a friend are in need of a new laptop, Best Buy can possibly be that one-stop shop!

Additionally, you can save up to $700 on select mirrorless and content-creator cameras.

If you are big streaming fan, you can save up to 50% on select Amazon and Roku streaming devices.

Amazon

Like clothes, from college room decor to TVs, any product on Amazon you find will likely have a sale attached to it. So, keep an eye out for the latest deals!

Target

Target’s Black Friday deals change on the daily! So, if you look on their website from now till Black Friday, you may find a deal on a product that you have been wanting for a while!

Walmart

Luckily for us, Walmart has announced their Black Friday deals early. It is important to note that the sales will go live online on Nov. 25 at 5 pm ET and in stores on Nov. 29 at 6 am local.

You can get up to 30% off Apple products, 40% off home products, and 30% off room decor.

Subscriptions

KINDLE

Are you a big reader? Don’t worry, Amazon Kindle is offering Unlimited for $0 for one month ($12 off). Prime members additionally have the option for another deal, two months for only $5.

Audible

Enjoy listening to podcasts and audio books? This Black Friday, Audible is offering Premium Plus for $0.99 for three months ($44 off).

Hulu

This is for my avid TV watchers. This year, Hulu is offering a Hulu + Live TV deal! $23 off every month for 3 months.

It is important to remember that for streaming and subscription services, many corporations will wait until the very day to announce special deals. There is not much information on deals currently, but there will be closer to Black Friday.

Beauty

Walmart

At Walmart, you can get up to 35% off on select beauty products.

Kohl’s

Currently, Kohl’s is offering up to 50% or more off on select beauty items from Sephora. Additionally, you can take up to 30% off with a Kohl’s card with any purchase and you can also take 20% off in-store and online!

Fenty Beauty

Shoppers can score 25% off sitewide with free shipping granted on orders $35 and over. There are also additional sales on select products to watch out for as well!

Just a reminder! Not all stores have released their deals and savings! It is important to keep an eye on your favorite brands and retailers just in case they release their early Black Friday deals. I hope this guide will help you stay budget-friendly with your holiday shopping excursions. Happy shopping!