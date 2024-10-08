The Cancelled Podcast Tour: A Night to Expect the Unexpected

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter.

Last minute plans can be known to be the best ones, seeing “The Cancelled Podcast” at their

live show was without a doubt the best last minute plan to make. “The Cancelled Podcast” is

hosted by Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, two dynamic personalities that have become a

must-watch for many recently. The two dive into unfiltered conversations about a wide array of

topics and truly encapsulate being human in the most engaging and refreshing ways. They have

undeniable chemistry, honesty, and humor and take a candid approach to each episode creating

the feel you are talking with your best friends. Tana and Brooke decided to take their thriving

podcast on the road and allow fans to experience these conversations and stories live in

person.

Snagging these tickets last minute made for a night full of belly laughs, gasps, and learning

information not to be told outside of the show. Held at the Chevalier Theatre in Malden, Ma, the

minute Tana and Brooke walked out on stage the crowd erupted in cheers and claps and kept it

up for the entirety of the night. Both the hosts’ acknowledged the enticing energy from the crowd

and recognized the outgoing personalities Boston brought to the show. To kick off the night, a

wheel full of categories was spun for the two to have a topic to talk about. From the very first

storytime of the evening, the show got truthful and shocking quickly. Neither Tana nor Brooke

held back their personality even live, and created an atmosphere of friendship and resonation

with the crowd.

Along with their category wheel, the hosts’ allow the crowd to be involved in the real-time

interaction with the opportunity to share comments, questions, and stories. This sense of

community for the crowd is an element the pre-recorded podcasts lack, making the live show

even more special. The unscripted and spontaneous moments fuel the crowd to the next level

as the energy in the room becomes undeniably enthralling. With this being their second show of

the night, it did not stop them from sharing some of their most scandalous stories and

maintaining a high energy. Nonetheless, seeing a podcast live can be checked off the bucket list

and should be added to yours.

From live podcasts to comedy shows, Boston offers more of them than you’d expect. Attending

new events, such as a comedy show, will leave behind a night full of memorable moments and

exciting recommendations for others. Boston offers a variety of shows to choose from such as

Kevin Hart doing stand-up who will be performing at the Wang Theater this coming November.

Don’t hesitate to take a look on Ticketmaster or your favorite ticket purchasing site next time you

have a night free with friends or family and see what is being performed nearby