Leading the Way: Suffolk’s Female Club Presidents Empower and Inspire

Female leaders are making a significant impact in many fields, especially in universities.

At Suffolk University, female club presidents play a key role in shaping the school and promoting

gender equality. To gain insight on their experiences, I have interviewed a handful of Suffolk’s

female club presidents and have explored why having women in leadership is important for

creating an inclusive environment and inspiring future leaders.

The first Suffolk University female club president that is highlighted is Mary Miro, who is

the Co-President of Suffolk UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund).

She was inspired to create a place on campus where members of the club could be advocates

on global issues and could lead the Suffolk community in impacting the world. Ever since Mary

has been Co-President of Suffolk UNICEF, she has improved on her communication skills and

has learned how to think quickly on her feet. She has encountered many instances where

events have had a change of plans, and she took the responsibility to regroup and ensure a

successful and fun time for members. When thinking about initiatives from Mary’s time as

CO-President, she expressed that she was immensely proud of the International Food and Film

Festival that Suffolk UNICEF hosted with other Suffolk clubs last year. The club was also able to

fundraise a great deal of money for Gaza relief. Mary conveyed that she was proud to see the

club’s hard work turn into a success. Suffolk UNICEF fosters an inclusive and supportive

environment by communicating with members about their hopes regarding meetings and

events. Advice that Mary offered to fellow Suffolk female club presidents was to be sure to

delegate to other members and prioritize taking care of yourself to avoid burnout and stress.

The second Suffolk University female club president that is highlighted is Laura Martone,

who is the president of Suffolk University Legal Association. Laura was motivated by the

opportunity to build a community for others to make networking, job searching, and applying to

law school an easier and less overwhelming process. She mentioned that being surrounded by

peers that are experiencing a similar situation is comforting. Additionally, Laura’s experience has

given her a new lens to look through as she approaches challenges. She has grown to be

objective when conflicts have arisen in the club. Female leaders are often pressured by society

to not be emotional, in order to be taken seriously, and Laura has felt this pressure.

Nevertheless Laura noted how excited she is to host a panel later in this semester, as well as

organizing SULA’s annual trip to Legal Week in New York City this spring. Laura creates an

inclusive and welcoming environment by taking the effort to know all members personally, as

she hopes the little bonding moments add to a larger sense of community support and inclusion

at SULA. Advice offered to fellow Suffolk female club presidents was “Be proud to be YOU

babe,” said Club President Laura Martone, which I couldn’t agree more with.

Female leaders like Mary Miro and Laura Martone represent the positive impact of

women in leadership at Suffolk University. Through their initiatives and dedication to inclusivity,

they foster a supportive community and inspire future leaders. Their resilience and authenticity

show the importance of diverse leadership, reminding us that when women uplift one another,

they strengthen both their clubs and the Suffolk community.