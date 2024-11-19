The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter.

For some it may feel early but for most, the Christmas season is upon us! Christmas in

Boston is without a doubt the perfect place for holiday festivities. To embrace the holiday season

Seaport has officially turned into Snowport! Just over the bridge from Downtown Boston, a

magical world of food, shopping, lights, and music is the place to check out this November and

December.

Snowport, Boston Seaport’s winter wonderland, officially opened on November 8th and

goes until December 29th. It is open seven days a week, except for Thanksgiving and

Christmas, with varying hours depending on the day. This annual winter holiday market is a

must attend and having gone multiple times already, it never gets old.

Attending is free of charge although depending on how busy, there may be a line to

enter. Upon entering you are immediately met with tons of food and drink options, decorative

and luminous lights, and upbeat music. This charming market features over 100 markers

ranging from clothes to puzzles and everything in between. Before entering the area full of gifts

and free samples, there is a market map to check out so you can see everything there is to

explore. You’ll find bath and body, gourmet gifts, childrens, home decor, pets, jewelry, and tons

more.

From cheese, to cider, to honey, the samples are truly delectable. Everything tasted

outstanding and I had to resist spending way too much on just food. A must try is definitely the

hot chocolate from Clarke’s cakes and cookies. It is genuinely the most chocolatey and rich hot

chocolate I have ever had, and I highly recommended adding a shot of peppermint. Another

must try is definitely the cheese from A Little Slice of Europe. I was ready to buy every kind to

bring home for the family to try. Aside from the drinks and food, the cutest hand crafted gifts can

be found. Whether looking for yourself, a friend, or family member, there is guaranteed

something for everybody. The bath and body markers were other spots that could have taken all

my money. The products smelt amazing and were clearly made with real and loving ingredients.

My skin was seriously so soft after using the body butter samples, I have to make a trip back

just to snag some of those.

Another marker I have to recommend is the Drift Collective. Their clothes and hats are

some of the coolest articles of clothing and I will be putting many of them on my Christmas list.

The first time I attended I bought a beanie from them. It is now my favorite hat that I wear every

chance I get. They also have trinkets such as lighters, notebooks, and really good smelling

perfume. I was immediately transported to summer with the smell of one of them.

Even though I have already been twice, I will most definitely be making my way back

throughout the holiday season. It is the perfect place to shop for the holidays or simply just walk

around. The atmosphere is welcoming as everyone you meet has a smile on their face.

Something else that will put a smile on your face is all the dogs! If you have a well behaved dog

feel free to bring them along to experience the holiday magic as well. Snowport will easily put

you in the holiday spirit and although bundling up may be required as the weather gets colder,

there are heat lamps to warm you up!

There is plenty of time to attend Snowport this season so make sure you pick a day in

your calendar as this market is worth the trip. After you’ve had a blast and already want to

schedule to go again, you can recommend it to all your family and friends!