The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Tips for Effective Networking in College & Why It’s important

People often express the need to network to be successful but do not explain why. A well-known author and speaker, Tim Sanders, is credited with saying, “Your network is your net worth.” Establishing a solid network in college can help you establish a robust net worth in your future life, as you can share your knowledge and gain knowledge from others. By building up your support system, you are positioning yourself for a great future, considering that you can have connections in rooms you may not be in just yet. This skill is so important in college as it assists with how well you matriculate. Networking helps you socially and internally as you obtain new skills along the way from all the interactions made. Bonds built during your college years give you an advantage in life regarding navigating challenges and planning events. The value of your network can determine if your future is prosperous.

1. Why Networking in College is Important

College can be such a memorable experience, especially if you make it worth your while! Networking not only opens doors for opportunities but also allows you to develop as an individual. Networking allows you to access information that you may have not been able to attain alone. College life will be full of many difficulties throughout your matriculation at your university. Putting yourself out there could lead to obtaining mentorship and guidance along your journey. That said, you can develop meaningful relationships that will help make up your support system in college and life.

2. Start Networking Now!

Do not spend your college days afraid of interacting with others and staying in your room. Face your fears, step out of your comfort zone, and put yourself in rooms with topics of your interest. Attending events of interest can ease the tensions and allow you to be yourself naturally. Many college students are still determining what career path they want to take after college. Networking with professionals can give you early insight into what exactly they do.

3. Be Genuine

Authenticity is key. Do not expect one-sided relations, bring something to the table as well. Being authentic helps establish a meaningful relationship as both can exchange valuable ideas. More people will be drawn to your energy when they can tell you are a genuine person. People assist those who they trust will take advantage of the opportunities presented. Networking is not only connecting to benefit but also building relationships with value.

4. Always Follow Up

After exchanging contact information, whether after meeting a new friend or engaging with alumni, always follow up based on the conversation. Follow-ups are necessary as they demonstrate professionalism, show initiative, and consistently strengthen the relationship. At networking events, you may run into many people and exchange contact information, but what secures the deal is following up to keep you at the top of their minds.

5. Protect Your Brand

Professionals could use social media to reach out to individuals and for people to reach out to them. How you present yourself online is how other people perceive you. Nicely carrying yourself will give you credibility to being the person you represent to be. Professionals can connect with platforms such as LinkedIn, Handshake, and Instagram. Be sure to maintain your online presence because you never know who is watching.

6. Attend Events

Events like workshops, career fairs, and organization fairs would be a great start. Try to take advantage of all the opportunities, especially homecoming! Homecoming week is a fantastic opportunity to connect with alums from all over. Alumni’s who come back to visit their previous institution often want to give back to students who attend there. Feel free to speak up and introduce yourself. Homecoming week is the perfect setting for casual conversation, as everyone is in the mood for celebration.

Always remember to grow you must take that initial step out of your comfort zone and go for it!