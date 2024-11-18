THE IDEAL SKINCARE REGIMEN: EASY STEPS FOR HEALTHY, GLOWING SKIN

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Are you taking proper care of your skin? Are you a busy school girl that doesn’t really tend to skin care? Amidst morning lectures, busy social lives, and midnight study hours, university life can be very chaotic! With late night studying, long and difficult assignments, group projects, and organization meetings, leaves little to no time for self-care. But, achieving clear and radiant skin doesn’t need to be difficult or very time consuming. With this straightforward step-by-step skincare regimen, this will make your skin feel rejuvenated, moisturized, and shielded for ideal busy college women on the move. Healthy glowing skin is every girl’s secret weapon! Whether you wear makeup or prefer to go bare skin, a skincare routine is very essential for both. From a busy college girl to another! Here is your guide to refreshing, hydrated skin so you can look and feel confident even on the most chaotic days. Love your skin!

Step 1: Wash Your Face

Cleansing is something that comes before anything from a skincare routine. First thing first, splash your face with lukewarm water. Next, put a dime sized amount of facial cleanser between your fingers and rub it onto your face for at least one minute. A gentle cleanser that removes dirt and oil will not strip your face of its natural moisture barrier. Rinse your face well after cleansing and leave for a couple of minutes to dry naturally. This primes your skin for all the steps that follow, enhancing product absorption.

Step 2: Exfoliate

Exfoliation is part of the process to get rid of all dead skin cells off your face and provide you with a clean, glowing face. Based on your skin type, you may be able to get away with exfoliating 2-3 times per week. Mild scrubbers, like a mild exfoliating gel or chemical scrubs containing AHAs can do wonders to your face. Inactive – inactive skin cells lead to clogged pores instead of actively fighting off bacteria and support, which is also important for smooth skin. If you desire soft, smooth skin, the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a beloved choice among skincare experts, as it gently exfoliates, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated and clean.

Step 3: Tone Your Skin

Now it’s time for toner! Proceed to take a cotton pad and your favorite toner and swipe it across your face. Toners help maintain the pH level of your skin and provide hydration so that you feel fresh and calm. They also prepare your skin for better absorption of serums and moisturizers. Thayer’s Witch Hazel Toner is available at most local stores, extremely affordable, and helps in shrinking pores and preventing inflammation.

Step 4: Apply Serum

A facial serum is the most active product within your skincare regimen. They’re filled with active ingredients that treat specific issues on your skin. A popular one includes Snail Mucin for hydration and healing. It can repair, speed up cell turnover and make your skin smooth and glowing. All you do is take a couple of drops and press it onto your face.

Step 5: Moisturize

Moisturizer will help to lock moisture into your skin and balance it out. And if you have oily skin, try not to skip this step! It is a great gentle, non-comedogenic, ceramide-rich option for replenishing your skin’s natural barrier. A product I recommend is a rich cream like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, use gently on the face and neck massaging until completely absorbed. It leaves your skin feeling soft and well hydrated and protected.

Step 6: Do not skip sunscreen!

Your skin can never be spared from this, even if you’re studying indoors the whole day. Sunscreens protects your skin from aging, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage in general. Use an SPF 30 (or higher) that is broad-spectrum. Black girl sunscreen is another amazing option, it has a lightweight non greasy formula that stays for hours. Just lather this on your face and neck before you head out.

To whomever this reaches that lives on the go but has to maintain that glow needs this skincare routine, which is fast and efficient. The best part is you only need six easy steps to cleanse, hydrate, and protect your skin without sitting in front of the mirror for hours. Consistency is the name of the game, keep this ritual as part of your everyday lifestyle — your skin will love you for it!