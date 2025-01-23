TALKING STAGE VS. SITUATIONSHIP: IDENTIFYING RED FLAGS OR GREEN FLAGS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is the talking stage and how long should it last before you know you want to be with that person? Is the talking stage the same as a situationship? The talking stage is when you’re getting to know someone, then progress to knowing them on a deeper level and at this time courting should take place. Situationship can be interpreted as a talking stage, but a situationship is when you’re doing relationship things without being fully committed to each other. Not having the conversation of what exactly is happening between the two. I came across a TikTok and I noticed that there’s a thing such as the “Three-month rule.” According to Tawkify matchmaking, as quoted “The 3-month rule in dating refers to the time period some say is needed to understand if the other person is right for you, and that after the three months are up; you’ll be able to know if the relationship is worth pursuing further.”

For me, I believe it takes three to five months to know if you want to pursue more with that person. Of course you can know for sure sooner, but the maximum should be five months. After five months of talking and there’s still no sign of wanting to progress then what does that tell you? Well, it can mean a few things:

1. Being that maybe they don’t know what they want. They are not being upfront and clear with their feelings.

2. They’re playing games and never wanted anything serious to begin with; which can result being dragged along and wasting each other’s time.

3. They’re talking to someone else, or just simply keeping their options open.

A man or woman should know what they want after three months of communicating and getting to know you. If it’s been longer than five months and there is no clear intention of pursuing more; then it’s time to take a step back and focus on yourself. As women we have our intuition or some might say a “gut feeling” when it’s time to wrap it up. We must regain our power and focus to know we deserve more.

