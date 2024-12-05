HOW TO MAINTAIN HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS AND HANDLE CONFLICT

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a transformative period in your life where social dynamics, academic pressures, and

personal development frequently collide. Managing disagreements and preserving positive

connections are essential for surviving in college. Though they might bring difficulties and

miscommunications. By adjusting to how you handle different situations can improve

relationships with family, friends, roommates, and romantic partners. Throughout college,

students can build a solid foundation for their well-being and constructive relationships by

emphasizing empathy and respect for one another. The first years of college, most students will

be assigned to live on campus with a roommate. You should set boundaries with your roommate,

or there will be future conflicts. For example, you should make a schedule for when each of you

should clean the bathroom. If you do not set a boundary, you will end up being the only one

cleaning and then you will begin to feel you are the only one putting in work for the bathroom to

look presentable. Building strong, sustaining relationships can also be facilitated by developing

the ability to set limits, speak honestly, and settle disputes peacefully.

Here are a list ways to manage healthy relationships and handle conflict at the same time:

Be open and honest: Share how you feel and what your expectations are as clearly as

possible. Listen: Pay attention to what others say to you. Don’t be afraid to say no: Do what is best for you. Respect others boundaries. Address any issues when noticed: Don’t let anything build up. Stay calm: Avoid being rash or too emotional. Speak in a calm tone and avoid raising

your voice. Be empathic, but set limits to it: Try to understand where they are coming from, but

also put yourself first. Be willing to compromise and let go of any grudges.

Having great communication, understanding, and trust are all needed to maintain healthy

relationships while attending college. Building relationships in college and establishing

boundaries may be hard, but it is necessary. Maintaining effective relationships while juggling

personal and academic obligations requires active listening and empathy.