Homecoming Chronicles: Where Tradition Meets Celebration

What’s the most anticipated week of the year at Southern University?

The time has come! During the week of October 13th-19th here in Jaguar land is our annual homecoming celebration. Filled with events, fun, and fellowship, it is in fact one of the most anticipated weeks on our campus. The popular theme of “They Not Like Us” has infiltrated every activity this week and the school spirit is undeniable. Homecomings are an essential part of HBCU culture and create a space of unity for students and alumni. Wondering how Southern University is in a lane of its own for their homecoming celebration?

The Southern University Jaguar Activities Board, along with Student Government Association, and other student organizations have planned exciting events for our students. Each day is filled with at least three events: the Boardwalk to the Ballots, Seriously Funny Comedy Show, Jagcade After Dark, Miss Southern University Coronation, Homecoming Concert, and ending with our Homecoming Game. These are just a fraction of the events planned for our students this week. Celebrities have made appearances in our comedy show: Ms. Pat, Chico Bean, Blaq Ron, and Navv Green. We have expected performances for our concert being headlined by Glorilla, featuring Jeremih and Big Boogie! We are so excited for the fun memories created this week through these festivities.

Why celebrate?

Founded in 1880 by Joseph S. Clark, James B. Moore, and P.B.S. Pinchback, our university is rooted in excellence, pride, and tradition. What was once a slave plantation has become what is known as “The Bluff” where excellence is the standard. This esteemed university is a staple not only in the Baton Rouge community but has gained national recognition for our accomplishments. We are the only HBCU system in the nation including four other campuses: Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University at Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and the Southern University Agriculture & Extension Center. We are molding the future nurses, lawyers, teachers, scientists, and changemakers of our world. HBCU’s are cherished by millions and are the heartbeat of many education systems. This week, jaguars are using this time to show why they chose S.U.

Want to hear directly from the source? I interviewed a proud jaguar, Kailyn Jackson, a freshman majoring in Child Development from Ouachita, Kansas.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most for Homecoming ‘24?

K: “I am looking forward to seeing the community, the culture of Baton Rouge, and the unity it will bring. Homecoming is all about community and creating memories. I’m excited!”

Q: What’s been your favorite part of homecoming so far?

K: “The energy of campus; it’s so lively! People are everywhere and there is constantly an event going on.”

Q: What’s your ideal HBCU homecoming here on the bluff?

K: “A huge concert and events with celebrities! I have never experienced an HBCU homecoming before, so this is new for me. I am excited for the events to come because I am a freshman. This sets the standard for homecomings in the future.”

We Are One

There is no denying that this week will be a homecoming for the books. The unification of students and alumni, who come from near and far is the purpose of it all. Southern University deserves its recognition and to be celebrated for the excellence it produces. Our students and alumni are examples of how an HBCU can change your life. The week is only halfway done, but there is so much more in store. Please follow the rest of our homecoming festivities on social media @subrsga and @subr_jab. Happy Homecoming to all HBCU students and alums, but especially the mighty jaguars!