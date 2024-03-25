Spring Cleaning: How to Refresh your Space for a New Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter.

With the weather warming up and the semester winding down, that means one thing: spring. And, if you are anything like me, spring means spring cleaning. Not only is cleaning extremely therapeutic, but it is also a great way to refresh your space and inspire you to finish the semester strong. While I tend to clean once a week during my Sunday resets, this ultimate guide to spring cleaning focuses on things we don’t clean that often (but definitely should).

Makeup Brushes Girls, we know we are supposed to clean our makeup brushes like every other week, but do we? Absolutely not. Cleaning your makeup brushes should be the top priority of soring cleaning to keep you brushes (and your skin) healthy.

Vanity/Desk In addition to your makeup brushes, you should also clean out your deskvanity. Pull out all the products and get rid of ones that are expired or that you don’t use. Wipe down the drawers and dividers and then put everything back even more organized than you found it.

Clothes With a new season, comes a new wardrobe. Well, not necessarily new, but newly discovered. Get rid of your old clothes and rotate your wardrobe, so that your spring clothes are easily accessible. You will be amazed to discover so many pieces you forgot you had and even get some outfit inspo.

Bathroom If you are anything like me, the bathroom just becomes a catch-all mess I never want to tackle. First, go through all of your bathroom products and get rid of stuff you don’t use. Then, deep clean the shower, bathtub, toilet, and sink with some disinfecting products. Put all your products back and take the best everything shower of your life.

Fridge/Pantry It is honestly amazing how much food is hidden in the fridge and cabinets. So, pull everything out and throw away everything that is expired. Wipe down all the shelves and drawers with a non-toxic cleaner. Put back the food you want to keep and talke the opportunity to try another organization strategy. This is also extremely helpful for grocery shopping as you have a more accurate picture of what food you need.

Digital Declutter When we think about cleaning, we generally think about our physical space. This spring, take some time to clean out your digital space by deleting old apps, pictures, screenshots, notes, and anything else on your phone and computer that is just taking up your storage space.

Laundry you don’t think about We all wash our clothes probably every week, but there is plenty of laundy that we don’t even think about doing. This includes, hand/dish towels, bath mats, shower curtains, and even couch covers.

Windows and Mirrors While youre opening your windows to let in that spring air, give them a wipe down to remove any dust or streaks. Do the same with your mirrors.

Carpets Carpets hold an incredible amount of odor which only gets worse as the weather warms up. Shampoo them if you can, but if not, there aere carpet powders you can buy that you vacuum up after a couple hours.