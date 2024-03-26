The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter.

As the New England weather is hesitantly warming, it is almost time to sit outside, bask in the sun, and do homework. Here are some spots around Stonehill’s campus that are perfect for outside study time.

Adirondack chairs on the quad

One of my favorite places to sit and people watch is the Adirondack chairs on the quad. They are so nice to do homework in. And although bulky, they are portable enough that you can move them around if needed.

Tables outside of Shields

This is definitely a popular place to sit on nice days, so it may be a challenge to find an available table. But if you can snag one, the tables are great to spread out your homework and they are the perfect distance from Dunkin if you need some study refreshments. Just be aware of the bees that tend to hover in the area.

Hammock by the pond

If you are the type of person who studies best laying down, check out a hammock from the Library of Things and attach it to the trees by the pond. This is a great location to listen to the fountain and get some reading done. Or, if you need a break, close your eyes and take a well-deserved nap.

Sit behind Donahue

If you are looking for a quiet spot to do some work, try taking a walk up behind Donahue. This is a nice, quiet location away from any crowds and there are some picnic tables to sit at. Plus, you get the bonus of knowing you got your exercise in after hiking up the hill.

Tables behind May

The tables right next to May can be a great place to eat your ABP order, but can get a little distracting when trying to do homework. Try the tables near the road across from May and the library. They are a removed spot where you can really sit down and focus. It’s also a nice shady spot where you can escape the sun when you feel yourself start to burn.

Picnic blanket anywhere

Stonehill has so many grassy areas, so grab a blanket or a towel and spread it in any open spot you can find. Sometimes the best study spot is sprawled on the ground outside your dorm. Just lay in the grass and get that essay done.

Third floor library cubicle