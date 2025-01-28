Unpacking the Win: What Sunday’s Victory Means for the Eagles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Birds are back- after clinching a dominant 55-23 win over the Commanders at the NFC championship game on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX for the second time in three seasons where they’ll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This isn’t the first time the Birds and the Chiefs have appeared together in a Super Bowl matchup- the Eagles’ last Super Bowl appearance in 2023 ended in a heart breaking 3 point loss to the Chiefs, a memory Philadelphia fans are hoping to forget as the team competes for their second ever Super Bowl title. The Chiefs on the other hand boast a comfortable record, with consecutive wins in both 2023 and 2024, making this year their chance to clinch what would be the first ever three-peat in Super Bowl history.

Both the Chiefs and the Eagles hosted home games Sunday night, each pulling off a conference win against their respective visitors. The Chiefs had a tight game but finished 32-29 thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who scored a field-goal drive in the fourth quarter to secure a lead Josh Allen and the Bills couldn’t overcome, ultimately costing the latter an AFC championship win.

The Eagles, on the other hand, had less trouble snagging a conference win thanks to huge contributions from Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who together totaled six rushing scores, mounting the 30 point lead for the Birds and will likely play a key role on Sunday.

The Eagles’ first Super Bowl win came just seven years ago in a monumental 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots under the leadership of backup quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who stepped in for Carson Wentz following Wentz’s season-ending ACL injury.

The win marked the perfect ending to an unexpectedly dominant season. Rounding out the game with the famous Philly Special, the Birds secured a poetic defeat against Patriot powerhouse QB Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Among the crowd of the Eagles’ parade goers, then coach Doug Peterson told fans to “get used to it”, hinting that the country should begin to expect the appearance of the Birds each year at the Super Bowl. While Peterson’s words may have taken a few years to pass, this could mark a new era for the Eagles as a regular contender for the Super Bowl win.

The Chiefs’ track record might seem to give them an edge, but there’s no denying that if the Eagles keep playing the way they’ve been playing this season, there’s no telling what they’re capable of. One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a nail-biter no matter who you’re rooting for. Catch the game live Sunday February 9th, 6:30 ET.