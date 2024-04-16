Spilling My GUTS at Olivia Rodrigo’s World Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the realm of modern pop music, few names shine as brightly as Olivia Rodrigo. From her meteoric rise with “drivers license” to the resounding success of her debut album “SOUR,” to her newest album “GUTS”, Rodrigo has captivated audiences worldwide with her raw emotion and poignant storytelling. As excitement reached a fever pitch for her highly anticipated GUTS World Tour, fans like myself eagerly awaited the chance to witness her talent live on stage. Thanks to Steven’s Entertainment Committee, I had the opportunity to go see Olivia perform at Madison Square Garden on April 9th, the last day of her US leg of the GUTS World Tour. Now, let me tell you about the unforgettable experience of attending Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour!

The atmosphere outside the concert venue filled with excitement. It was very cool to see the diverse range of people attending, from 6 year old girls with their parents to teenage friend groups. The scene was filled with purple, the color that has represented Oliva’s albums thus far. Almost everyone was wearing purple, sparkles or some sort of glitter to match the vibes of the show.

As we entered MSG, there was a palpable energy that hinted at the unforgettable night awaiting us. As the lights dimmed and the stage came to life, the crowd erupted into cheers, indicating the arrival of their beloved artist. Olivia Rodrigo, adorned in her signature style, exuded confidence and charisma as she took center stage, ready to embark on a journey starting with her hit, “bad idea right?”

The GUTS World Tour setlist was a carefully crafted tapestry of songs from “SOUR”, “GUTS” and beyond, each one a testament to Rodrigo’s unwavering honesty and introspection. From the hauntingly beautiful “traitor” to the defiant anthem “all-american bitch,” Rodrigo poured her heart and soul into every lyric, leaving the audience spellbound with her emotive delivery. Over the course of the show, she played a total of 24 songs. With each song, she invited us into her world, sharing her triumphs and tribulations with an authenticity that resonated deeply with everyone in attendance.

Yet, it wasn’t just Rodrigo’s powerhouse vocals that left a lasting impression—it was also the intimate moments she shared with her audience. Between songs, she spoke candidly about her journey as an artist, offering insights into the inspiration behind her music and the personal experiences that shaped her songs. These moments of vulnerability fostered a sense of connection, transforming the concert into a shared cathartic experience for both performer and fan alike.

Adding to the excitement of the Guts Tour experience, about halfway through the show, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by inviting another legendary female songwriter, Jewel, to join her on stage. As Rodrigo introduced Jewel to the stage, she expressed her deep admiration for the iconic artist. “She is such an incredible songwriter. When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces of You before I went to bed,” Rodrigo shared with the audience. “She’s incredible and it’s such an honor that she’s here with me tonight.” The unexpected collaboration between these two talented artists added an extra layer of magic to an already unforgettable evening, leaving fans in awe of the powerful bond between generations of female musicians as they sang Jewel’s hit, “You Were Meant For Me”.

As the final notes of the encore, “get him back!” echoed through the venue and the lights dimmed one last time, there was a collective sense of awe and gratitude lingering in the air as Olivia pointed into the camera one last time and mouthed “I love you” before exiting the stage. For those fortunate enough to be in attendance, the GUTS World Tour was more than just a concert—it was a celebration of a dream, authenticity, and the enduring power of music to heal and inspire. As we exited Madison Square Garden, hearts full and spirits uplifted, it was evident that we had witnessed something truly amazing.

In the end, the experience of attending Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour was about more than just the music. It was a testament to the unbeatable spirit of an artist who fearlessly bares her soul for the world to see, and a reminder of the transformative power of live music to unite and uplift us all. As I look back on the night, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to have been a part of it, and eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Olivia Rodrigo’s journey as an artist.