Women Making History: Content Creator Shianne Wisdom

Shianne Wisdom (@thecre8ivespace) is a self-proclaimed gospel communicator, content creator and hub leader. As a hub lead, Shianne “evaluates, empowers, and equips creatives.” From preaching to spreading words of wisdom on her podcast, Shianne remains dedicated to her pursuit of empowering others.

J: What is the creative space and its objective? Who is your audience and what would you like them to know/takeaway from your organization?

S: We are an innovative ministry/agency where creativity and spirituality converge; rooted in the belief that our creativity is divinely inspired by Christ. Our goal is to foster spiritual and personal growth within the creative community while delivering top-notch services that bring ideas to life.

J: Do you have any tips for remaining positive during rough times? What drives you to be a mentor for those considering content creation?

S: Always remember the feeling you had when you first began. When you didn’t have help/resources but were still full of excitement and passion. As time progresses and you begin obtaining more resources, never lose that initial joy you had without them and push through the difficult times. I enjoy mentoring other young creatives because I love being the support that was missing in my creative journey. Seeing the passion return to these creatives is all the motivation I need!

J: What are your go-to colors and why? What about your editing styles?

S: My go-to colors are neon green and pink. I am currently getting into cinematic video styles. Let’s see where this brings me.

J: What are you looking forward to most in the future?

S: I’m excited to launch my membership service, Squad Members. In this group, we’ll have monthly creative calls to ask/answer any questions, exclusive content and a dope private community. I’ll continue making strides in my content creation journey and a degree might be on the way!

J: Was there any moment where you knew this was your calling?

S: Yes! Right after The Cre8ive Space’s first-ever event, a day conference in [add date here]. The testimonies I heard from fellow creatives were very affirming. Then, I realized I was creating a much-needed space (pun intended) for people to feel vulnerable, understood and supported in all aspects of life. The key to gaining creatives’ respect is seeing them outside of what they can offer and for who they are as people, and that is what this hub is all about.

J: What has been the lowest point in this journey and how did you overcome it?

S: When I wanted to quit The Cre8ive Space. The lack of support and resources made me feel like I was over my head. When I started feeling this way, I wanted to quit content creation, overall. But the thing that helped me rise from these feelings were the people I am graced to impact, whether that be through social media or creatives that attend The Cre8ive Space events.

J: According to Zippia, only 44.3 % of content creators are women, and just 7.2% of creators are Black. What are your thoughts on these statistics as a Black female content creator?

S: I love my skin, I wouldn’t have it any other way and it makes me more passionate about my work! I want to ensure women like me are truly seen and heard. I rise above this statistical disparity by showing up as myself in every room I enter. Don’t change yourself for anyone and allow people to fall in love with who you truly are, not what’s on the outside!