WHM Feature: A St. John’s Graduate Student Continues a Legacy

Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Jazmyne Easley’s resumé continues to grow. She’s a Her Campus at St. John’s contributing writer with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and is currently studying to earn her master’s degree in Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Leadership. To top off her academic endeavors, Jazmyne is also a business owner. For Easley, her passions and journey are driven by the women who raised her.

A key component of her business title stems from her great-grandmother’s nickname, “Glamour Girl.” After her passing in 2016, it sparked motivation to continue her legacy. GlamourGirl Lash Bar !NC launched on September 22, 2020 to commemorate Easley’s great-grandmother’s birthday. The impact that, “Glamour Girl” had on Easley has stuck with her since childhood as her great-grandmother always knew Jazmyne was destined for greatness. Therefore, she persists.

“She was an amazing woman who I lost too soon, but in the same breath, I gained the greatest guardian angel. I can weather any storm that may occur during my business journey because I know she is with me,” Easley states.

GlamourGirl Lash Bar !NC provides customers with long-lasting, chic mink lashes and fashionable accessories, including purses, sunglasses, beauty mirrors, wallets and keychains.

Jazmyne’s time at St. John’s has allowed her to participate in several pop-up shops on campus. As a vendor, she has built connections with other small businesses owned by St. John’s students and has been given many different platforms to promote the GlamourGirl brand. To Easley, being a woman in business means everything.

She says, “Women all over the country are building empires which has encouraged others to believe that we can do anything we put our mind to. Success ceases when you dim your light due to the negativity that can arise during your business’ evolution. The number of women in business won’t increase unless you take that leap of faith to be the example for the next generation.”

Jazmyne Easley’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, are all women who have inspired her work. She affirms, “I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without their guidance, support and love.” She honors their influence by dedicating lash styles in their names. The “M.A.” lashes are named after her mother, the “Banker” lashes after her grandmother and the “Sapphire” lashes after her great-grandmother, the original “Glamour Girl.”

You can find GlamourGirl Lash Bar !NC on Instagram at @glamourgirllashbarinc.