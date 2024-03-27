WHM Feature: A St. John’s Alumna Brings Greek Heritage to Streetwear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

March is a big month for Brooklynite Despina Kotsis. As a woman of Greek descent, she proudly celebrates both Women’s History Month and Greek Heritage Month. Her identity is what influenced her streetwear brand, MINX New York. The word “minx” dates back to Shakespearean times, meaning young, flirty and bold, and it’s typically used to describe a woman.

“When I saw this word, I not only related to it, but I also wanted women to know that they can set their minds to achieve any goal, no matter how big or small their dreams are,” says Kotsis.

Founded in her senior year of high school in 2018, Kotsis has been flaunting her Greek identity through her love of sweatshirts. The clothing line offers a selection of hoodies, T-shirts, beanies, bags and accessories with Greek-inspired designs. One of her products pays homage to the Greek evil eye, which Kotsis coins as the “Dope Eye,” where the iris is a kaleidoscope of hues, and the eyelashes depict the New York City skyline.

“I always knew I wanted to start a clothing brand from a young age, art was my favorite subject in school, but as I got older, I started to see more of the streetwear hype which mesmerized me,” Kotsis shares. It was only right for a woman with such a strong sense of pride in her culture to infiltrate the male-dominated streetwear industry. She says that men aren’t the only ones allowed to be independent bosses.

She continues, “In fashion, women designers aren’t as represented as men, so I feel like a true lady boss to be representing fashion, and in a market that is so popular right now but also known for repping men.”

Kotsis graduated with her master’s in Childhood Education in 2023 and spoke of her time at St. John’s with nothing but gratitude. From professors to fellow students, St. John’s provided her with a supportive community that motivated her drive as a business owner. She placed top three in the 2018 Pitch Johnny competition, an annual event where student entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to gain persuasive and quick-thinking skills. The top prize of the competition is $1,000. The COVID-19 pandemic halted her entrepreneurial endeavors for two years, but her passion for MINX New York was only a reminder that she wouldn’t let her dreams pass.

Kotsis’ dream is to open a store in New York City and admits, “With a business, challenges are expected, but as a boss, you will learn to face those challenges and not only improve your business but your mindset and attitude in life.” The successes she has achieved thus far are just the beginning. Only a few weeks ago, social media influencer Charli D’Amelio posed with the Dope Eye sweatshirt on TikTok.

A woman who inspires the MINX brand is Nia Vardalos, lead actress in the beloved film franchise, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” Kotsis labels her as “proud to represent the Greek community” as she has written, directed and starred in her own films; including “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” which Kotsis’ very own MINX designs were featured in. In the beginning scenes of the film, you may catch the distinct Dope Eye worn by Vardalos herself.

Kotsis boasts, “From a young age, I have been watching Nia in one of America’s most iconic films, and she has inspired me to follow my dreams and represent my culture and love of being a strong, beautiful, smart and independent Greek woman.”

You can shop MINX New York at minxnewyork.com and keep up at @minxnewyork.