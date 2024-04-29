Two Pairs of Star-Crossed Lovers: A Look At The Two “Romeo and Juliet” Stage Adaptations Premiering This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

This year, two revivals of William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet” will take the stage. In May, “Romeo & Juliet” will premiere in London’s West End, and this fall, “Romeo + Juliet” will premiere on Broadway. Let’s delve into what we know so far about the two adaptations.

Jamie Lloyd’s “Romeo and Juliet”, West End

Before he landed the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland began his acting career at age 12 in “Billy Elliot: The Musical” in the West End. Now, he’s returning to the stage as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Tickets went on sale on February 13 and sold out in just two hours. Actress, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers is making her West End debut as Juliet. She has appeared in two seasons of BBC’s “Bad Education” and several short films. Upon the announcement of her casting, Amewudah-Rivers received thousands of racist comments online. The harassment only worsened and prompted the Jamie Lloyd Company to issue a statement on social media condemning the “barrage of deplorable racial abuse directed towards a member of our company.” The show’s tagline, “Violent delights have violent ends” is paired with a content warning on the production’s website, so this adaptation promises to be an intense and powerful take on the original. The show will debut on May 11 and end on August 3; according to Deadline, the show will transfer to Broadway after its West End run.

Sam Gold’s “Romeo + Juliet”, Broadway

Kit Connor of Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” are making their Broadway debuts as Romeo and Juliet this fall. Producer and songwriter, Jack Antonoff will write the music for the production, making this his Broadway debut, as well. Antonoff has won three consecutive Grammys for Producer of the Year and has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. Credited for redefining pop music, Antonoff will bring a fresh take on this classic drama. The show’s tagline is “The youth are f**ked,” and a press release added that “Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy now belongs to a new generation on the edge.” Director, Sam Gold explained his inspiration for the production saying, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.” With its captivating tagline and modern synopsis, this adaptation will deliver a unique and contemporary twist on the classic tale. Tickets go on sale next month, and the show debuts this fall.