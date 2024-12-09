This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The holiday season in New York City is nothing short of magical. Between twinkling Christmas lights, dazzling holiday displays and world-class performances, the city transforms into a winter wonderland that draws visitors from all over the world. Whether you’re visiting, recently moved, or have lived here all your life, there’s always something exciting to experience during this special time of year.

1. Rockefeller Center Tree

No trip to NYC during the holidays is complete without a visit to the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The putting up and lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Center dates all the way back to December 1931. It started with a 20-foot Balsam Fir, this year it’s a 74-foot-tall Norway Spruce. This towering tree, decorated with thousands of lights and topped with a stunning star, is a symbol of the city’s holiday spirit. While you’re there, take in the view of the famous ice skating rink, where visitors can glide across the ice under the sparkling tree. It’s the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit and create long-lasting memories.

Pro Tip: Visit early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the biggest crowds, and don’t forget to bundle up!

2. Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Every year, my family and I head to Midtown Manhattan to see this incredible Christmas Show. For nearly 90 years, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular has been a beloved holiday tradition in New York City. Featuring the famous Rockettes, this show combines music, dance and special effects to create a festive performance that’s perfect for anyone. From the magical “Living Nativity” scene to the beautiful precision of the Rockettes’ high-kicks, this show is a holiday must-see.

Pro Tip: Buy your tickets in advance and aim for a mid-morning or weekday performance!

3. The Nutcracker Ballet

Experience the magic of The Nutcracker Ballet performed by the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center. This ballet is a holiday classic that’s both visually and musically stunning. The sets, costumes and talented dancers transport you into the heart of a winter wonderland. Whether you’re discovering ballet for the first time or revisiting a long-time tradition, this is a performance that perfectly captures the season’s essence.

Pro Tip: Dress warmly! The theater can be chilly, especially during the winter months. And if you want to make the evening extra special, grab a drink at the café at Lincoln Center before or after the performance.

4. Bryant Park Winter Village

Bryant Park transforms into a festive winter village and offers one of the city’s best holiday markets and ice skating rinks. The Winter Village is home to over 170 boutique shops that have unique gifts, delicious food and holiday treats. Skating at the rink is free if you bring your own skates, or you can rent them at a reasonable price. Bryant Park Winter Village offers a picture-perfect setting that will create lasting holiday memories for everyone who visits!

Pro Tip: If you plan to skate, get there early to secure a spot, especially on weekends. You can also skip the lines by booking your skating time online in advance. And don’t forget to try a warm maple waffle from one of the vendors while you’re there!

5. Macy’s on 34th Street SantaLand

Macy’s on 34th Street is a must-see destination during the holiday season. SantaLand, located on the 8th floor of the iconic department store, offers an enchanting experience where visitors of all ages can meet Santa and step into his festive workshop. It’s not just for kids—adults can enjoy the magic of the season too, with each carefully crafted scene evoking nostalgia and holiday cheer. In addition to SantaLand, the store’s legendary holiday window displays are amazing and draw crowds from all over the world. The combination of these timeless attractions makes Macy’s a perfect spot to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit and create lasting memories, whether you’re visiting for the first time or the fiftieth.

Pro Tip: Reserve your timed ticket to SantaLand ahead of time to avoid long waits. The best time to visit Macy’s is early in the day, as the crowds tend to build up as the afternoon goes on.

The holiday season in New York City is like no other, filled with iconic traditions, breathtaking displays and unforgettable experiences around every corner. Whether you’re looking at the Rockefeller Center Tree, gliding across the ice at Bryant Park or telling Santa what you want for Christmas at Macy’s, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. NYC’s holiday offerings create a blend of childlike wonder and warmth that will leave you with memories that last a lifetime. So, bundle up, explore the city’s holiday magic and make this season one to remember!