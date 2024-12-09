Things Everyone Should Have on Their Holiday Wishlist this Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s one of the most popular and festive times of the year, but buying gifts can be challenging, especially if you don’t know what your co-worker likes for this year’s Secret Santa. If you are looking for help regarding what to get for that special someone, your dad, or that co-worker, this list could serve as some assistance.

1. Skincare

Skincare is always a great go-to gift, especially for family members. Simple things like face masks, lip masks, and moisturizers are little things that can serve as great stocking stuffers. You can also purchase skincare products in gift packs, depending on the company or brand you are purchasing from. Everyone wants to take care of their skin, and if someone you know has never tried skincare, it may be a good opportunity to introduce them. Who knows, they may develop an interest in it and further explore skincare for themselves.

2. Tech (iPad, Laptop, Headphones, New phone, Smartwatch)

Tech of any kind is always a wonderful gift to give for the holiday season. If you know anyone with outdated tech, it’s the perfect opportunity to give them something brand new and up-to-date. Headphones are great for music lovers, an iPad or tablet is great for creatives or younger kids, a new phone will be great for your teens or adults, and a smartwatch can be great for people of all ages.

3. Clothing (Pajamas, Shoes, Coats)

Another great thing to give around the holidays and really for any occasion is clothing. However, it’s best to keep it simple, sticking to just PJs, shoes, or coats. These items are the best-received and serve as great, uncomplicated gifts for anyone of any age to enjoy.

4. Gift Cards

Last but not least, the most simple gift of all: money! Gift cards and money are the simplest gifts to give during the holiday season. If you don’t have the time to put aside to invest more in personal shopping or are just running short on time, gifting money or a gift card works great, especially if you know for the most part what the person you are shopping for is interested in.