This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

It’s finally the time of year when the weather gets a little colder, the pumpkin-flavored treats start coming out, and boo baskets are all over your social media timeline. These gift baskets are not just a cute idea; they emphasize the joy of giving during this festive season. Whether you’re surprising a partner, family member or friend, here is your go-to guide on creating the ultimate boo basket!

Step 1: Fall vs Halloween — What’s Their Vibe?

First things first, you need to figure out if your loved one leans more toward fall coziness or Halloween spookiness. A fall fan loves pumpkins, warm colors and cozy vibes, while a Halloween fan adores all things spooky — think ghosts, skeletons and orange and purple colors. Knowing their preference will set the perfect tone for your basket!

Step 2: Find the Right Basket

Next, choose a basket that will hold all your goodies. Check out stores like Target, CVS or HomeGoods for some good options. Whether you choose a classic wicker basket or a themed container, make sure it is spacious enough for your items. A medium to large size works best!

Step 3: Cozy Comforts

Who doesn’t love snuggling up in a soft blanket during those chilly fall nights? A seasonal throw — be it fall or Halloween themed — can make your boo basket feel extra special. Pair it with soft, themed socks, plush slippers or a comfy sweatshirt. These little comforts are sure to make your loved one feel special!

Step 4: Tasty Treats

Let’s talk snacks! This is where you can get really creative. Fill the basket with seasonal treats from brands like Reese’s (pumpkin-shaped, of course!), KitKat and Pillsbury. Make sure to incorporate some savory treats like Cheetos or Goldfish. Consider their favorites and look for items with seasonal packaging to add that extra festive flair.

Step 5: Personal Touches

Add some small, thoughtful gifts that reflect what they love. Fall-themed lip balm, cute hair clips or a cozy candle can add a nice touch to your basket. A cute mug can also be a lovely addition, especially when paired with a packet of gourmet hot chocolate or tea. These thoughtful details show how well you know and care for them.

Step 6: Fun Shareable Activities

What makes a boo basket extra special is the chance to create memories together. Include something fun you can do together, like a fall-themed coloring book, a fun DIY pumpkin painting kit or even a Lego set. These activities are a great way to bond and have fun!

A boo basket is a wonderful way to show your loved ones just how much you care. It’s not just about the treats and gifts; it’s about the thought and love you put into crafting something special just for them. Each cozy item and tasty treat reflects your appreciation and the memories you’ll create together. So gather your supplies, get creative and let your loved one experience the joy of a personalized boo basket this season. Happy crafting!