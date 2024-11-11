This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Gen-Z pop star Gracie Abrams’ sophomore album “The Secret of Us” was released in June of this year, granting the 25-year-old new levels of musical success; in fact, it recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Tracks such as “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “Us,” a collaboration with megastar Taylor Swift, were particularly successful on both streaming platforms and social media.

In order to further the success of the album, Abrams released four new deluxe tracks for “The Secret of Us,” including a single entitled “That’s So True,” on Oct. 18. They are all produced by acclaimed musician Aaron Desner. Like the original album, some were hits, while others fell under the radar.

“That’s So True,” the single that came from the new batch of songs, has certainly been the biggest hit from the deluxe album. It has gained traction on TikTok, especially for its intense bridge, which was even utilized in a Kamala Harris campaign video on the app. The upbeat guitar production combined with clever, somewhat bitter lyrics create a classic breakup anthem. Its catchiness and relatability made it the correct choice for the deluxe single, as it resonated with many listeners.

“Cool” is a devastating piece about feeling misled and betrayed in a relationship. Abrams’ scathing lyrics — particularly in reference to the continual lies she and other girls had been told — paint a picture of true heartbreak and confusion. Despite the raw lyrics, the production is more subtle than some of Abrams’ other hits, making it a little forgettable in the context of the whole album.

“I Told You Things” is a subtle song in which Abrams questions the possibilities of a failed relationship. She somberly unpacks feelings of uncertainty and regret, poetically describing the painful questioning that ensued after a breakup. Its themes are somewhat reminiscent of “Now That We Don’t Talk,” a vault track from her mentor Swift’s album “1989.” Similarly to “Cool,” “I Told You Things” is strong lyrically, but falls flat in its memorability due to its production.

“Packing It Up,” the final deluxe track, is a hopeful ending to the heartbreak-centered album. After being plagued with romantic pain, Abrams describes an unexpected and joyful new relationship. Although the lyrics aren’t as poetically complex as some other songs on the album, their simplicity highlights the meaning of the track: true love comes simply and naturally. Aside from “That’s So True,” “Packing It Up” is the most memorable deluxe track because of its optimistic message and touching lyrics.

Abrams has risen to become one of the leading pop stars of the new generation. Following in the footsteps of Swift while adding her own unique touch, she has a brand centered around emotional storytelling. The deluxe tracks from “The Secret of Us” emphasize this — the lyrics are all strong, and if the production becomes more consistent and memorable, Abrams is on her way to becoming a household name in the music industry.