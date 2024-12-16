“The Polar Express”: An Underrated Christmas Classic 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Everyone has that one Christmas movie they watch every holiday season. For me, it’s “The Polar Express.” Directed by Robert Zemeckis, “The Polar Express” is a 2004 animated film based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 children’s book of the same name. The film follows the story of a young boy embarking on a train ride to the North Pole the night before Christmas. Throughout his journey, he discovers the true meaning of Christmas and what it means to believe. In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, here are a few reasons why “The Polar Express” is my favorite Christmas classic.

1. The Soundtrack

As someone who listens to soundtracks more than regular songs (all but one of my top artists on this year’s Spotify Wrapped were composers), it would be criminal not to acknowledge the film’s incredible soundtrack. From beloved Christmas hits like Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” to original music by Alan Silvestri, the soundtrack perfectly captures the nostalgic feeling of Christmas as a child. My personal favorites are “Seeing is Believing” and Josh Groban’s “Believe.”

2. The Theories

Not many other Christmas films have as many fan theories as “The Polar Express.” From time travel to speculation of certain characters’ true identities, rewatching the film with these theories in mind makes the experience even better. One of my favorite theories is that the train runs on the same time travel technology used in “Back to the Future,” which was also directed by Zemeckis – this would explain how they’re able to get to and from The North Pole in just one night.

3. The Animation

It seems most people on the internet share a common consensus that the film’s animation style is creepy, but I disagree. Maybe it’s because I grew up watching it and have become familiar with the animation style, but to me, there’s something eerily nostalgic about it. The film uses motion-capture technology, which was relatively new in the animation industry at the time. In fact, “The Polar Express” is the first feature-length film to be entirely created using motion-capture technology, so it’s understandable that the animation is not what we’re used to today. Nonetheless, I couldn’t imagine the film being animated in any other style.

4. Tom Hanks

If you took out all the characters Tom Hanks plays/voices in the film, you’d be left with a very boring story with very few characters. Tom Hanks voices six characters: the narrator/Hero Boy grown up, Hero Boy’s father, the conductor, the hobo, the Scrooge puppet and Santa Claus. Having previously worked with Zemeckis in “Cast Away” and “Forrest Gump,” it’s clear the two make a fantastic actor-director duo.

5. The Message

One of my favorite parts of the film is the simple yet powerful message. The film begins with a young boy having doubts about believing in Santa Claus, but throughout his journey, he grows to understand the importance of believing. In Josh Groban’s “Believe,” which plays in the end credits, there’s one line that says, “Believe in what you feel inside and give your dreams the wings to fly.” The message of believing doesn’t have to be connected to Santa, or even Christmas in general; it can be applied to anything in our lives, which is why it’s such a beautiful lesson.

If you find the time this holiday season, watch – or rewatch! – “The Polar Express.” It’s a nostalgic, moving and timeless classic that will surely put you in the Christmas spirit.