As someone who enjoys music, I know that some of the best songs come from platforms like YouTube and Soundcloud, where hidden gems are often waiting to be discovered. Music is a huge part of my life – there isn’t a day that goes by without it. My taste in music flows from beats, unique sounds, and lyrics that resonate with me.

Here are some of my all-time favorite tracks that range across RnB, rap, pop and everything else that just sounds right.

“Nakamarra” by Tawk Tomahawk (feat. Q-Tip)

This song scratches a part of my brain that’s hard to explain, thanks to its beautiful blend of sounds and instrumentation. It shows how soulful melodies can intertwine with a jazz-influenced beat, creating a smooth, warm atmosphere. Q-Tip’s feature is particularly impactful, as his rap flows effortlessly into the jazzy backdrop, creating a perfect balance of genres. It’s a track I love to talk about because of its unique sound, and it always feels like a hidden gem in my playlist.

“135” by Capital STEEZ

This track by the late Capital Steez mixes jazz influences with thoughtful rap, creating a song that feels both timeless and grounded in the human experience. The smooth beats and poetic lyrics speak to everyday life in a way that is both relatable and introspective. STEEZ’s influence is huge— he inspired a generation of rappers, like Joey Bada$$, yet he never quite received the recognition he deserved. This song is a perfect example of his gift for blending complex themes with accessible sounds.

“Morning Sex” by Ralph Castelli

I could never forget the song I played on repeat during my freshman year of high school, and it holds a special place in my heart from the quarantine days. “Morning Sex” has an infectious, funky style that makes you want to move. It embodies the carefree energy of youth and the joy of being alive. The rhythm sticks with you long after the song ends, and every time it plays on shuffle, it brings back that feeling of freedom and joy.

“Slow Down” by Lucki Eck$

No top-five list of mine would be complete without including Lucki (formerly LuckiEck$). This song highlights how rap can be deeply introspective and emotive without needing to rely on fast beats or high-energy performances. The subdued flow allows for the lyrics and overall mood of the song to come through in a subtle yet powerful way. It’s a reminder that music doesn’t always need to be loud to leave a lasting impact.

“Your Favorite Rap Song” by Flatbush Zombies

Flatbush Zombies are known for their ability to create music that straddles different genres, and this song is no exception. It’s a rap song, but it’s not a typical one. It stands out by isolating melody and rhythm, creating a truly unique listening experience. The combination of variety and creative freedom in this track is a perfect reflection of how sound can be used to push boundaries in rap and music in general.

Although I don’t know the first thing behind making beats or singing in key, I do know when a sound resonates with me. Recognizing good sound is one of my favorite things. I’d do anything to be able to listen to these songs for the first time again, just to experience that raw excitement.

I hope you enjoy this small gift from my playlist. It’s a collection that captures the diversity of sounds and the deep connection I have to music.