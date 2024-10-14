Making Your Voice Heard — A First Timer’s Guide to Voting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The controversial and monumental 2024 presidential election is rapidly approaching, and, like many college students, it will be my first time voting. It was originally a daunting task — not only did I have to research candidates, I had to determine how to even cast my vote.

Luckily, my high school hosted a pre-registration event, which helped me familiarize myself with the process months before the height of election season. Although it is now less than a month before the much anticipated 2024 Election Day on Tuesday, November 5, there is still time to register to vote and participate in United States democracy.

In New York State, the deadline for voter registration is Oct. 26 for mail, online and in-person registration. Online registration is typically the simplest way to register with hectic college schedules. You’ll need to provide basic information such as your birthdate and address, and you’ll have the option to choose a party affiliation, although this is not required. Keep in mind that you must be registered under a certain party to participate in primary elections; this year’s primaries have already occurred.

If you’re not from New York, check with your state’s voting registration deadlines. Even if you’re attending school in another state, you don’t need to travel home to vote — you can request an absentee ballot, which allows citizens to vote even if they cannot physically be there for Election Day. Requests and deadlines vary by state, so make sure to research the specifics for yours if you need an absentee ballot!

Once registered, you should receive a confirmation in the mail with your assigned polling site, which is the location you would go to if you choose to vote on Nov. 5. New York also offers early voting from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3, and it is often less crowded, which can be more convenient. However, if you want to cast your vote on Election Day itself, St. John’s University will not be holding classes, so school commitments should not be an obstacle.

It can be intimidating to be a first-time voter, but it is important to exercise your right to participate in our nation’s democracy and to make your voice heard on the issues that matter most to you. And, as an added perk, you’ll receive a cute “I Voted” sticker!