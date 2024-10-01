Hispanic Heritage Month: A Love Note to My Latina Mother

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.



Whenever I’m asked, “Who inspires you?” My answer has always been the same: my mother. Whether it’s raising me without help, working two jobs while attending night school or immigrating to America alone as a young girl, my mother’s life has been nothing short of inspirational.

Now, at 18 years old – the same age my mother was when she made that brave journey – I now understand how difficult and frightening that must have been. I get anxious running errands alone; I can’t imagine how anxiety-inducing it would have been starting over in a foreign country, navigating an unfamiliar culture and language without any of my friends or family by my side.

This month, I have reflected on the resilience of the Latina women in my life, especially my mother. Her ability to persevere through challenges, regardless of setbacks, while continuing to be the caregiver she is, never ceases to amaze me. Whenever tragedy strikes, I’m reminded that my mother, like me, is still just a girl, experiencing life for the first time.

It’s a shame that the world often overlooks us as beautifully irrepressible beings, reducing Latina women to superficial labels like “emotional” and “feisty.” My mother has taught me that we are so much more than what the world makes us out to be.

My mother has sacrificed everything so I can have anything. She has always put me first, never putting herself on the same pedestal. Though she is not one to express affection openly, she has shown me motherly love through her actions and sacrifices.

To my mother: thank you for shaping me into the woman I am today. Thank you for breaking cultural norms and teaching me independence while navigating through life.

I am proud to be the daughter of a Salvadoran Immigrant. Te quiero, mamá.

© 2024 Her Campus at St. John’s. All rights reserved.

Contact Us:hc.stjohns@hercampus.com

Follow Us: @hercampusstjohns