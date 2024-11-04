This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The leaves are falling and sweater weather has begun. Midterm season has passed and the holiday season is upon us. Now is the time to slow down and read a good book. You can sit outside with a nice seasonal latte, parsing through pages, or sit inside with a cup of tea under your covers. But finding a book that fits your autumn vibe can be challenging, so this article will give you different books based on your mood this fall.

Even though Halloween has passed, this fall can still include some good horror or thriller reads.

1. “Hallowe’en Party” by Agatha Christie – Starting with a classic, this novel is about a mysterious string of deaths during a Halloween Party.

2. “Heads Will Roll” by Josh Winning – A horror book that came out this year about a yoga retreat at a summer camp where some Friday the 13th-esque events have occurred.

3. Fear Street series by R.L. Stine – A childhood favorite for many, R.L. Stine’s YA horror novels have inspired movies and TV shows.

Maybe this fall, you’re focusing on school and studying, and want your books to reflect that.

1. “One of Us is Lying” by Karen M. McManus – This book, which was adapted into a TV show, is about four high school seniors who are accused of murdering a classmate as they try to navigate their last year.

2. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson – Also recently adapted into a TV show, this book is set in a small town and follows a high school senior trying to solve a local murder mystery for her college application project.

3. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood – Set in grad school, to get her friend off her back, the protagonist decides to kiss and then pretend to date a young professor at her university.

4. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney – The on-and-off relationship of the two protagonists through high school and college. The novel was also made into a series on Hulu.

Your fall vibe might be a cute romance not set in a school for some good escapism through this semester.

1. “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte – A classic coming-of-age novel, it is said to be a staple fall novel. The titular protagonist grows up, learns about herself, and falls in love.

2. “Out on a Limb” by Hannah Bonham Young – A disability romance that goes from Halloween to right before Christmas.

3. “If I Stopped Haunting You” by Colby Wilkens – Two rival writers get trapped in a haunted house together during a writer’s retreat but have to navigate some romantic tension.

I hope these books will fit the vibe you are looking for this season. If not, Goodreads has collections for any type of novel you are looking for.