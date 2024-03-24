Book Review of “Annie Bot”: A Dystopian Exploration of Autonomy, Power Dynamics and Relationships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Content Warning: *Slight spoilers ahead*

As we see more of artificial intelligence and its capabilities, Sierra Greer’s debut novel, “Annie Bot,” — released this year on March 13 — offers an eerie glimpse into a future where robot companions become a reality. The novel tells the story of a robot named Annie, designed to be the perfect girlfriend for her human owner, Doug. “Annie Bot” is a blend of sci-fi and contemporary fiction, making it a perfect starting point for those wanting to enter the sci-fi genre.

From “2001: A Space Odyssey” to “The Matrix,” the trope of robots becoming self-aware has been around for decades. However, Greer skillfully uses this concept to explore deeper themes beyond society’s relationship with technology. The more “human” Annie gets, her perfection and desirability lessen for Doug. She develops traits like curiosity, secrecy and unhappiness, causing tension in their relationship. Greer uses this dystopian sci-fi setting to illustrate parallels with real-world situations, exploring topics like toxic relationships, control and freedom.

The book and its plot would work perfectly for an episode of “Black Mirror” or “The Twilight Zone” — two television series known for their dystopian storylines that often involve human nature and technology. Like these shows, the novel tackles important topics in a subtle and implicit manner. With this, readers can uncover the deeper meanings, draw personal connections and develop individualized interpretations of the story.

From its dystopian “Black Mirror” vibes to its social commentary, “Annie Bot” is a must-read for those seeking a unique and thought-provoking story about humanity and relationships in a world reliant on technology.

My “Annie Bot” Playlist:

“Just a Girl” by No Doubt (if there is ever a film adaptation, the cover version by Astryia would be perfect for the trailer)

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

“Norman f*cking Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey

“labour” by Paris Paloma

“Emotions” by Brenda Lee

“Washing Machine Heart” by Mitski

“Dream Girl Evil” by Florence + The Machine

“You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore