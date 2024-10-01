This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

I have always found comfort in the thrift store. Each item of clothing has a story and you have the opportunity to give it a new one. Thrifting has become increasingly popular not only because of the one-of-a-kind pieces you find but also because secondhand shopping helps reduce waste. As one of the country’s largest fashion capitals, New York City is home to many thrift stores brimming with hidden gems. Here are some of my favorites.

L Train Vintage (or Urban Jungle)

L Train Vintage is my go-to for unique basics and accessories. It has affordable prices with a wide variety of clothes, outerwear and accessories. Depending on the location, you might be able to find vintage pieces, though these are priced a bit higher.

Price Range: $

Favorite Location: Urbana Jungle, 118 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Goodwill

Goodwills are amazing because there are many locations and the prices are affordable. They’re perfect for finding basics and sometimes you’ll even score vintage pieces. If you spend enough time here, you are bound to leave with at least one item you love. The Goodwill Bins have items that are priced by the pound but the Bins are usually crowded. I recommend visiting the Goodwill near Washington Square Park.

Price range: $

Favorite Location: 7 W 14th St, New York, NY

Tired Thrift

Located in Brooklyn, Tired Thrift is on the pricier side but is a must for all things vintage. This store has an assortment of all of your favorite vintage brands from the late 90s and early 2000s. They also have $10-15 dollar bins and hold Instagram story sales often. Although an investment, Tired Thrift offers one-of-a-kind pieces that are definitely worth the splurge.

Price Range: $$-$$$

Favorite Location: 10 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Beacon’s Closet

With multiple locations around Brooklyn, Beacon’s Closet is another affordable thrift store. Like L Train Vintage, they offer a wide array of shoes, clothing, accessories and outerwear. It is also easy to navigate, making it easier to find the pieces you’re looking for. If you look thoroughly, you may also be able to find vintage pieces.

Price range: $

Favorite location: 74 Guernsey St, Brooklyn, NY

Buffalo Exchange

Buffalo Exchange is the best place to find outerwear. Similar to the L Trains, it features a large selection of unique and trendy items. Buffalo Exchange has multiple locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. The store is organized well, with a range of prices but mostly affordable. Buffalo Exchange is another great place for basics, outerwear and shoes!

Price range:$-$$

Favorite location: 332 E 11th St, New York, NY

Funny Pretty Nice

Funny Pretty Nice is a vintage boutique with both a Soho and Brooklyn location. As a curated shop, the starting prices are higher, but it’s definitely worth a visit for the rare finds. The store’s layout gives it a pop-up shop feel and caters to many aesthetics.

Price Range: $$$

Favorite location: 64 Macdougal St, New York, NY

These thrift stores are just a few of my favorites that I keep coming back to. No matter your price range or aesthetic, there is a thrift store in NYC to fit your fashion needs. Thrifting is not only amazing for your wardrobe but also for the environment! So, the next time you’re looking for something to do, try out one of these thrift stores– you might just stumble across your new favorite piece.