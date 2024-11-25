Best Thanksgiving Episodes to Binge This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is binge-watching TV shows. Some of the most iconic television shows, like “Friends” or “How I Met Your Mother,” have cozy, feel-good Thanksgiving episodes that are a must-watch every year. Here are the top 10 best Thanksgiving TV episodes to binge this holiday season:

1. “Friends”

Season 3, Episode 9: “The One With the Football”

There are many standout Thanksgiving episodes in the “Friends” series, but “The One with the Football” remains a fan favorite. What makes this episode so memorable is the playful rivalry between Ross and Monica as they battle it out in a backyard football game, all while dealing with chaotic family dynamics. The episode captures the essence of Thanksgiving—good-natured competition and plenty of laughs. It’s a lighthearted, nostalgic gem that’s perfect for re-watching every year.

2. “How I Met Your Mother”

Season 3, Episode 9: “Slapsgiving”

For “How I Met Your Mother” fans, “Slapsgiving” is an essential Thanksgiving tradition. The episode revolves around Marshall’s countdown to delivering a long-anticipated slap to Barney, a running gag that culminates in one of the show’s most hilarious Thanksgiving moments. The combination of Thanksgiving festivities, emotional moments and classic pranks make this one a fan favorite. It also brings the heartwarming message of gratitude, despite the chaos, and is sure to have you laughing and feeling sentimental at the same time.

3. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Season 1, Episode 10: “Thanksgiving”

The gang at the 99th precinct in Brooklyn may deal with crime, but they also know how to celebrate Thanksgiving. In this episode, Jake and Amy’s holiday plans are constantly interrupted by work, while the rest of the squad have their own hilarious holiday mishaps. This episode strikes a perfect balance of comedy and character development, with the ensemble cast shining in their portrayal of awkward family dynamics and holiday mishaps. A must-watch for anyone who enjoys humor with heart.

4. “Modern Family”

Season 6, Episode 8: “Three Turkeys”

This “Modern Family” episode is an uproarious and chaotic journey through a Thanksgiving day gone completely awry. With three different turkeys being cooked in three different households, the Pritchett-Dunphy clan finds themselves in a series of hilarious and heartwarming situations. Whether it’s dealing with a kitchen disaster or navigating the complexities of family relationships, this episode shows that Thanksgiving isn’t always perfect—but it’s always memorable.

5. “New Girl”

Season 1, Episode 6: “Thanksgiving”

In “New Girl’s” first season, the gang celebrates Thanksgiving with some classic awkwardness, making it a perfect entry in this list. Jess, Nick, Schmidt and Winston’s personalities clash as they navigate everything from food fights to personal revelations. Despite the chaos, the episode delivers a heartwarming message about friendship, family and what it means to be thankful for the people in your life. It’s a great choice for fans who appreciate quirky humor and the dynamics of a close-knit friend group.

6. “Friends” (Again)

Season 5, Episode 8: “The One With All the Thanksgivings”

Another Thanksgiving classic from “Friends,” “The One with All the Thanksgivings” brings together some of the most iconic moments of the series. From Chandler’s accidental fat-shaming to Monica’s “turkey dance” and her getting a turkey stuck on her head, this episode is the perfect blend of humor and holiday spirit. The gang’s Thanksgiving traditions evolve over the years, and the episode highlights the heart of the show: the friends who feel like family.

7. “Grey’s Anatomy”

Season 2, Episode 9: “Thanks For the Memories”

For a more emotional take on Thanksgiving, “Grey’s Anatomy’s” “Thanks for the Memories” episode is a memorable choice. This episode is packed with drama, as Meredith and the gang at Seattle Grace find themselves juggling holiday plans with hospital emergencies. At its core, the episode focuses on gratitude, love and the importance of connections, making it a bittersweet but beautiful reflection on what it means to be thankful during tough times.

8. “Gilmore Girls”

Season 3, Episode 9: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Thanksgiving at the Gilmore house is never dull, and in this season 3 episode of “Gilmore Girls,” Rory and Lorelai attend four different Thanksgiving dinners at four different houses. As always, Lorelai’s witty banter and Rory’s dry humor keep things entertaining, but it’s the heartfelt moments between mother and daughter that give this episode its charm. The episode highlights the importance of family and community, even if your Thanksgiving involves a whirlwind of meals, eccentric relatives and last-minute plans.

9. “Boy Meets World”

Season 4, Episode 10: “Turkey Day”

In this “Boy Meets World” Thanksgiving episode, Cory and Shawn find themselves at odds when they accidentally ruin a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with their families. Cory and Shawn’s mishaps lead to heartfelt lessons about friendship, forgiveness and the true spirit of Thanksgiving. It’s a wholesome, nostalgic episode that taps into the universal struggles of growing up and learning what really matters when it comes to the holidays.

10. “This Is Us”

Season 1, Episode 8: “Pilgrim Rick”

In “This Is Us,” Thanksgiving is a pivotal moment for the Pearson family, and “Pilgrim Rick” delves deep into the family’s past while also reflecting on present-day struggles. This episode not only celebrates the holiday but also serves as a powerful moment of self-reflection for the characters. The emotional weight of the episode makes it an impactful addition to your Thanksgiving binge list, showing that even through loss and hardship, there’s always something to be grateful for.

Whether you’re in the mood for laughs, emotional moments or a little bit of both, these Thanksgiving episodes offer something for every TV lover. From the cozy antics of “Friends” and “New Girl” to the heartfelt drama of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “This Is Us,” these episodes capture the spirit of Thanksgiving in unique ways. So, grab some leftovers, settle into your favorite spot on the couch and enjoy the laughter, love and chaos of these Thanksgiving episodes—perfect for starting your own holiday tradition!!