Our beautiful campus is conveniently located around restaurants and stores for us to try. Although it is convenient to have on-campus restaurants and dining options, sometimes you want to try something new or get a change of scenery. As a senior, I have compiled a list of my favorite places to eat near campus that are definitely worth the trip!

Sup Thai Kitchen:

Sup Thai Kitchen is a Thai restaurant with amazing cuisine and an extensive menu. Sup Thai also offers a lunch special, which includes an appetizer and entree, with plenty of options to choose from. The restaurant has incomparable vibes with retro decor and ambient lighting, making it the perfect place to have lunch with friends. It is conveniently located approximately three blocks from Gate 4, down Utopia Parkway.

Nikko Hibachi:

Hibachi is such a fun way to spend lunch with friends. You get lunch and a show; what more could you ask for? Nikko Hibachi offers a hibachi lunch special and other Japanese dishes. The chefs are entertaining and friendly and the food is delicious! Nikko Hibachi is also located down Utopia Parkway, around two blocks from Gate 4.

Hot Peppers:

If you like Chipotle, you’ll LOVE Hot Peppers. Hot Peppers has similar meals to Chipotle but offers more protein and topping options such as Cajun chicken and lime. They are also more generous with their servings and offer a lunch special that includes as many toppings as you would like. Did I also mention guacamole and queso are not an extra charge? Hot Peppers is located conveniently ten to fifteen minutes from campus via the Q30/31 bus or car.

Smile of The Beyond:

Smile of the Beyond is my favorite restaurant I’ve discovered during my time at St. John’s. Smile is a vegan brunch restaurant that also offers regular dishes. The food is healthy, locally sourced and delicious! Smile of the Beyond has a vintage diner feel and offers weekly specials that change according to the season. This restaurant is conveniently located an eight-minute drive from campus or a twelve-minute bus ride.

Regina’s:

Regina’s is a classic Johnny lunch spot. From fantastic pizza to delicious Italian dishes, the possibilities are endless at Regina’s. They have a gorgeous outside seating area and speedy service. They also have dessert, which is a perfect way to end your visit. Located one block from Gate 4, Regina’s is the perfect spot if you don’t want to go too far from campus or are craving their amazing garlic knots!