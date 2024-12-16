The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 was a huge year for music. We saw many musical comebacks from some of our favorite artists and were introduced to an entirely new level of creativity. Here are my takes on the best albums of 2024.

Best Rap: “CHROMAKOPIA.” Tyler, The Creator is a lyrical and creative god when it comes to music. Weeks after its release, I am still very obsessed with this album and honestly think it ranks higher than CMIYGL for me. He did a beautiful job at mixing both emotional songs with rap on this album. But I already wrote my review on this in my article, Chromakopia, the Review, so I won’t continue on about the greatness of this album.

Best Pop: “Short n’ Sweet.” Sabrina Carpenter took the world by storm. With hits like “Nonsense,” “Feather” and “Espresso,” she truly dominated in the charts and in our hearts. The former Disney star made it into the mainstream with hits off of her “Emails I Can’t Send” album, but really took over with this new and raunchy side of her and her music. Personally, I love it. She really comes off as personable for her female listeners and articulates well what being in lust and in love is like for us women. My favorites off this album would have to be “Juno,” “Don’t Smile” and “Good Graces.” I envy anyone who was able to snag tickets and attend her Short n’ Sweet tour.

Most Underrated: “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Until very recently, I didn’t typically listen to Doechii. Even though I knew of her from songs like “Swamp B*tches” with Rico Nasty, it really wasn’t until her feature on Tyler, the Creator’s “Balloon” that made me really want to get into her music, and she did not disappoint. I really love her fun and bubbly expression in her music and the bluntness of her lyrics. Listening to this album was really fun and made me really get into it. I would say my favorite songs off this album would be “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” “CATFISH” and “GTFO.”

Honorable Mention: “Eternal Sunshine.” I think this is one of, if not the best albums of Ariana Grande’s career. This album is so special to me, it came out at the perfect time in my life, the lyrics hit so close to home and to this day, I want to get a tattoo inspired by it. Although I believe that Ariana’s involvement and rollout of “Wicked” did cut this era and spotlight of the album short, I still think the quality, lyrics, vocals and overall cohesiveness of this album was top tier and one of the best jobs she’s done in her entire career.

Personal Favorite: “Brat.” I love the authenticity of this album. I honestly do not know how my year would play out without brat summer. Just bumpin that, always singing, having fun- happiness. I always feel my best when I listen to this album; I feel confident and like I’m that girl, because I am. I truly have been taken aback by this album- especially the remix album, “Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat,” and how it brought an alternate perspective, yet still very hype vibe, to “Brat” and being brat. I’d say my favorite songs off of the complete set of albums in regards to “Brat” would have to be “Talk talk,” “Club classics” ft. bb trickz, and “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish with honorable mentions of “Girl, so confusing” ft. Lorde and “Hello goodbye.” If you somehow haven’t listened to “Brat” yet, do so. It’s her best album yet by far and you won’t regret it.