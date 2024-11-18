Are Picture-Perfect Seasons Coming to an End? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Hallmark is already playing its holiday movies and stores are already selling decorations. Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is nearing quickly. In many people’s minds, the Christmas season has already begun. There is just one thing missing: the weather to match. Right now, we should expect to wear light scarves and jackets in November, the staple fall attire seen across Pinterest boards. However, the warmth of early fall persists this late into the year, with temperatures fluctuating from the 70s to the 40s.

We have not had a white Christmas in several years. This weather is because of climate change, which, according to the Climate Reality Project, “causes weaker cold fronts, leading to higher temperatures overall.” Not only does this cause problems for the environment and give plants an off-season, but it also takes away the staple part of the season.

Where does this leave all the activities regularly associated with late fall and the winter? The Big Snow Ski Resort in New Jersey declined to comment, but their social media and website indicate their business is still doing well despite the erratic weather.

Campus Activities at St. John’s University holds seasonal events. Most important is the Winter Carnival. Two student workers for Campus Activities shared their perspectives. The workers, Justin Siracusa and Olivia O., said that Campus Activities have not felt much of an effect by the changing climate. Siracusa says, “We live in New York, people are used to bipolar weather.”

Olivia O. states the biggest change she saw was during Halloween, “We did a Halloween event, we had a good turnout, but it was slower because it was Halloween and very warm out.”

They explained that they always prepared for rain dates for the Winter Carnival. It is the only outdoor event of the season. Climate.gov predicts increasing rain in the winter, so this preparation may be necessary.

Campus Activities had a trip to an ice skating rink last year. This season, it seems it is not in the plans. The workers I asked had no clue about the trip nor has it been promoted in any posts for activities in the coming weeks. I contacted the rink at the LeFrak City Center to no avail, but it appears they still do regular sessions every day of the week.

Several students at St. John’s said that they are somewhat deterred by this climate to engage in seasonal activities. Amaiya Sancho states that though she has been decorating her room for the holidays, she has not done any outdoor seasonal activities.

Sunny Budhram says that he has been deterred, saying, “I feel as if the season was slowly transitioning.” He extends the word slowly, emphasizing it.

Scientists say the amount of snow will continue to decrease. The lack of snow will not only affect the winter, but as the spring season begins, the lack of saved moisture will cause less growth in plants. Predictions by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) say that by the end of this century, snow at ski resorts will need to be mostly artificial. Our holiday season may be very different soon.