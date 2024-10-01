A Tour of Small Hispanic-Owned Food Spots in NYC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s the perfect time to savor the rich flavors and vibrant cultures represented in Hispanic-owned eateries across the city. Here’s a guide to some must-visit spots that showcase the diversity and excellence of Hispanic cuisine.

Frida in Canarsie

Opened on July 11, 2024, and located in the heart of Canarsie, Frida Brooklyn brings a vibrant fusion of Mexican and Dominican flavors to the borough, offering a slice of Latin culture to the community. Named after the iconic artist Frida Kahlo, this lively restaurant is celebrated for its authentic dishes, colorful decor and warm, inviting ambiance. Frida’s menu highlights the rich diversity of Latin American cuisine, from traditional tacos and enchiladas to their signature mole, making it a local favorite. The energetic atmosphere encourages guests to unwind, enjoy great food, and even hit the dance floor for a song or two. For those who drink, the bar offers a variety of beverages, while non-drinkers can indulge in the famous tres leches. Adorned with flowers and string lights, the outdoor seating exudes charm, and inside, cozy chairs and benches, dangling lights, and graffiti art featuring Frida Kahlo create a unique, artsy vibe. Frida’s best seller is the Chicken al Pastor and Taco, however, for those with dietary restrictions, seafood and vegetarian options are available.

Coco’s Empanadas

Located on Flatbush, Coco’s Empanadas brings the flavors of Argentina to Brooklyn, making it the perfect spot for handcrafted empanadas with a variety of fillings. From savory beef to spicy chicken and cheese, each empanada offers a perfect balance of flaky pastry and rich flavor. Though small in size, the pink storefront, complete with a mini bench and floral decor, adds a welcoming charm to the space. In addition to empanadas, Coco’s menu features an array of options, from frozen fruit drinks and teas to hot soups and pastries.

Lola’s

Nestled on Flatbush, Lola’s is a hidden gem in the local food scene, offering a menu that masterfully blends Hispanic and Latin American flavors. With its cozy atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a fresh, delicious meal. The prices are reasonable, and the decor is charming, featuring string lights and floral accents—especially the lovely lavender flowers that hang over the outdoor seating in the summer. Spacious and inviting, Lola’s offers everything from flan to flautas, with a variety of drinks, including the refreshing Jamaica Hibiscus.

Antojitos Acatlán

Located near Flatbush, Acatlán is a must-visit for fans of traditional Mexican street food. Antojitos Acatlán offers an array of authentic dishes, including fresh tacos, quesadillas and tamales. The food is made with love and dedication to authentic flavors, making each meal a delightful journey through Mexican cuisine. Antojitos Acatlan is a restaurant that offers enjoyable and authentic Mexican dishes. Standout menu items include chilaquiles with tangy verde sauce, clean pozole and tasty tostadas topped with a dusting of cotija. While the birria burrito received mixed reviews, the birria quesadilla was highly praised. The restaurant’s bathroom is unique and has been noted for its unusual features. Quick and satisfying, Antojitos Acatlan is a great spot for a delicious and authentic lunch. One of their best-sellers are tacos placeros.

Rossy’s Bakery and Coffee Shop

Rossy’s Bakery and Coffee Shop is a Dominican treasure, cherished for its wide array of freshly baked goods, savory snacks, and rich, aromatic coffee. Located in the heart of the Dominican community in Manhattan, Rossy’s offers a comforting taste of home for locals and visitors alike. Paired with their coffee blends, the bakery’s menu has everything from flaky pastries and empanadas to traditional Dominican sweets like tres leches, all made fresh daily. Whether stopping by for breakfast or a midday treat, Rossy’s Bakery is a place where you can truly enjoy a sweet treat.

Small Vendors on Roadside, Subway Stations, and Sidewalks

While exploring the vibrant food scene in the city, don’t overlook the small vendors who bring their homemade culinary creations to the streets. These vendors (the majority of whom are Hispanic), often found at roadside stalls, subway stations and sidewalks, offer an array of delicious treats like fresh churros, fruits, empanadas, tamales and other street food favorites. They provide on-the-go options to the busy commuters of NYC. However, these hardworking vendors face significant challenges, including frequent police harassment, fines and the confiscation of their products. Despite these hardships, they are committed to continuing their craft. Supporting these vendors not only means enjoying incredible homemade food but it is also helping them as well.

By visiting these restaurants and vendors, we not only enjoy a diverse range of flavors but also contribute to the cultural tapestry of our community; each meal serves as a tribute to the rich and diverse cultures that shape our world.