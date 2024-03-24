The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

In the past couple of years, the true crime genre has experienced a monumental surge in popularity, captivating audiences across various demographics. While historically associated with male interest, the genre has found a substantial and dedicated following among women, who avidly consume podcasts, documentaries, books, and television shows that delve into the darkest corners of human behavior. But what exactly draws women specifically to this often macabre subject matter?

As an avid enjoyer of all things crime and someone who has binged almost every true crime documentary on Netflix, I’ve found myself pondering this question recently. Why is it that I am so captivated by these stories and why is this genre so female-dominated? A possible answer to this could be it provides a source of escapism, as even though true crime depicts factual information, witnessing it unfold on a screen or listening to it on a podcast completely severs it from reality, creating distance between us and the actual story. This theory could also potentially be doing more harm than good. As viewers, we tend to separate ourselves from the reality of the story, instead viewing it from an outside perspective in which we become prone to victim-blaming. Victim-blaming can also occur as a result of the dramatisation and exaggeration of true crime to make the story more enticing for a television audience.

Another potential reason for the obsession with this specific genre is that women can see their own experiences in these stories. They provide an opportunity for women to play out their own vulnerability and pain. Additionally, they allow women to face their fears without actually having to experience them. Consequently, they can be a method of preparation. By studying true crime, women can examine each story and attempt to think of ways to prevent something similar from happening to them. However, we have to be careful with this theory, as it stems back to potential victim-blaming. Ruth Davison, CEO of the domestic abuse charity Refuge said, “Consumers of true crime often contemplate what they would have done differently or pass judgment without knowing the full reality of the situation. We must be clear, violence against women and girls is a crime, it is not something to be consumed by ‘armchair detectives’ and there is never an excuse for domestic abuse—it is an active decision a perpetrator makes.” While true crime can certainly be entertaining and even a helpful tool for women at times, it is essential to keep Davison’s sentiments in mind when approaching the genre.

Lastly, true crime can be a relieving experience for women. In a world where women’s pain and experiences often get swept under the rug and where justice is not often served, true crime can offer a place to see criminal behaviours acknowledged and dealt with. The vast population of women who follow true crime can foster a sense of community that can act as a channel through which survivors of situations like the ones they witness can congregate and find comfort with one another.

Ultimately, women engage with the genre for a myriad of reasons, each deeply rooted in their own lived experiences and societal contexts. Exploring the dynamics of women’s fascination with true crime allows us insight into the complexities of human behavior and the specific motivations women might have for engaging with this subject matter, such as a quest for truth, justice, and empowerment. Lastly, as the true crime genre continues to evolve and captivate audiences, it is essential to approach it with empathy, sensitivity, and a critical eye, recognizing the profound impact it can have on individuals and communities alike.