Positive US Politics

Regardless of your personal politics, it is evident that the recent US election has made history for women in many ways. I would like to bring attention to the female milestones in this election that have been overshadowed by the more pressing issues but still deserve recognition:

Delaware’s electing of Sarah McBride made her the first transgender woman to serve in congress.

made her the first transgender woman to serve in congress. Angela Alsobrooks became the first Black senator and only the second female senator in Maryland.

became the first Black senator and only the second female senator in Maryland. Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester made history as both the first Black and first female senator from Delaware. The election of Blunt and Alsobrooks means that for the first time in history the U.S. will have two Black women simultaneously serving as senators.

Rochester made history as both the first Black and first female senator from Delaware. Kelly Ayotte became the first Republican woman elected governor of New Hampshire.

became the first Republican woman elected governor of New Hampshire. Democrat Emily Randall is the first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Washington State This also makes Randall the first LGBTQ Latina elected to Congress in its entirety.

is the first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Washington State At a mere 32 years of age, Democrat Yassamin Ansari , became the first Iranian American woman to represent Arizona in Congress.

, became the first Iranian American woman to represent Arizona in Congress. Republican Julie Fedorchak is the first woman to represent North Dakota in the House of Representatives.

is the first woman to represent North Dakota in the House of Representatives. Democrat Julie Johnson became the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Texas. A record high total of Thirteen women are set to take office as governors in 2025.

became the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Texas. Reproductive rights are winning election after election, and abortion is officially now protected or expanded in 17 states!

While data showing that women are still underrepresented vastly in government makes it clear we have a lot of work to do across the board if we want to achieve gender parity these elections are a step in the right direction towards equal representation in decision making worldwide and should be celebrated in their own right.

Pop culture

While I strongly believe it is important to familiarize ourselves with political happenings outside the negative lens of the media, so that we don’t fall into eeyore level depressive states, I would also argue it is through similar media that we might find some light in the dark. Even if that light has to come from the bluetoned glow of an iphone. It is by no means the healthiest method, especially for women, but consumed in moderation, pop culture media can be a useful distraction from the anxiety producing events of real life and honestly just give the girlies something more lighthearted to talk about. I doom scrolled so you don’t have to Here are some eclectic but good bits of news:

John Krasinski Is PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive! I know there’s been some criticism here saying other candidates were jipped and I’ll be honest Johnny boy wasn’t my first pick either but at the end of the day I’m an Office fan and will never be mad when Jim succeeds. The American Icon and golden girl of our hearts, Betty White, is going to be honored four years after her passing as a new face on the USPS Postage stamp. What a wholesome and cutesy memorialization of our queen!! You best believe I—a repeating conquest of capital consumerism—will be pre ordering my own ASAP. Andrew Garfeild appears on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg and the chemistry is electric. They have a gorgeous ongoing banter that started a few years ago when they met on a red carpet and it has culminated in him coming on her show. The eleven minute episode has us all in a chokehold and deep somewhere in my brain I know it’s not real but man is it fun to pretend they are meant to be. I’m obsessed. The Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) has announced their plan to debut the summer of 2026 with a six-team league. It has been Seventy years since the last professional women’s baseball league so this is long awaited and with the interest in women’s sports growing it will be highly anticipated. Beyonce received 11 grammy nominations making her the most grammy nominated artist ever. With a nod to Cowboy Carter she now has a total of 99 Grammy nominations. I am astounded by the woman she is and please everyone, for your own safety, remember to Thank Queen B just in case – her power is growing by the day.

These are my top 5 personal favorite pop culture moments from November. I hope they spark a little joy for you in these dark winter months like they have done for me. Honor what you need to ease your mind at this time whether that’s doing your own research on current events, having a good long bed rot, or turning off your phone entirely and touching some grass. Give yourself grace, hug a friend, have a laugh, and remember that women are still taking wins even if they’re not always in the limelight.

Oh and I almost forgot… Thank you Queen B! Phew that was a close one xx