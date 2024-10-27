What Your Favorite Cocktail Says About You – And the Best Book to Match

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some say the eyes are the windows to the soul. I’d have to say, it’s the drink in your hand that says the most about you. Cocktails tell us whether you’re sweet or sour, old school or modern, even classy or raunchy. Dare I say they even tell us which book your favorite cocktail embodies.

Hopefully, this article will have you reaching for your next read and maybe even a glass.

1. Margarita – People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Do people often tell you that you’re talking really loud? Then your drink of choice might just be a margarita. You might be talking loud, but you have to when you’re the life of the party. It’s the burden of being a tequila drinker, and it’s not for the faint of heart. With a strong tart almost celebratory drink, you never disappoint.

I could only think of one book to rival the zest of a margarita drinker – People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry. This book is a fast-paced, opposites attract, tropical getaway of a romance novel and will transport you almost as well as a margarita will.

2. Gin and Tonic – Normal People by Sally Rooney

The way to my heart. A classic cocktail that’s tried and true. If you like gin and tonics as much as me then you’re loyal, forgiving, and relaxed. You might not ask for attention, but you’ll never be underrated.

A book that’s almost as tried and true as a gin and tonic is Normal People by Sally Rooney. It might put you in a book hangover as you reel from Connel and Marianne’s heart-wrenching love affair, but at least you can always watch the TV show after.

3. Cosmo – If he had been with me by Laura Nowlin

You’re sweet… almost too sweet. I won’t be deceived by your friendly and outgoing exterior, if someone wrongs you you’re not afraid of a little bar room brawl. Everyone needs a friend like you, just as long as they don’t step on your toes.

You don’t get much sweeter than a YA romance, but If He Had Been with Me by Laura Nowlin isn’t all that meets the eye. Full of what-ifs and gut-wrenching loss, this romance will leave you wanting to go back in time (also a known side-effect of drinking a lot of cosmos).

4. Aperol Spritz – My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

Homemade, cheap, or totally overpriced, Aperol Spritz will always have your back. It’s a drink that is simple, sweet, and reminds everyone of what life in Italy would look like. If your favorite drink is an Aperol spritz you’re adventurous and constantly full of wanderlust.

A book that inspires the same nostalgia for a life abroad is My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante. A coming-of-age story about two young girls in Naples, this book will have you thirsting for Aperol spritzes as you imagine growing up in their beloved neighborhood.

5. Espresso Martini- Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings

An elegant choice, this cocktail is the perfect accessory for a classy night out. Put together and chic, you understand the high-class world of elevated cocktails.

I’m convinced that espresso martinis would be Magnolia Park’s favorite cocktail. Magnolia Parks by Jess Hastings is the gossip girl of London. When love lives are messy, appearances can’t be; that’s when an espresso martini steps in.

Whether you’re the life of the party with a margarita or keeping it classy with an espresso martini, your favorite drink has a story just like your favorite book. Hopefully, this list got you thinking about your next read and maybe even inspired a new go-to drink. Cheers!