VS 2025 : “expect the unexpected”

When I first enrolled in St Andrews I was taken back by the students’ passion for fashion: from the elaborately thought out outfits I saw on the streets to the extravagant fashion shows organised by students every year without fail. The diversity and sense of style in this town is overflowing in the best way possible.

I have previously spoken about how St Andrews fashion is the reflection of the international student population it holds, but I have yet to discuss how the fashion shows themself reflect the passion of said students.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing the VS Creatives 2025 Executive Team: Creative Director, Ines Tramarin; Partnerships Director, Niamh McManus; and Operations Director, Gabriela Trauttmansdorff. A trio of young empowered women with an admiring commitment to making this year’s VS fashion show unlike any other event.

VS is a relatively new student-led charity fashion show here in St Andrews. It started off as a music society, under the name of Versus, who provided the audio for other fashion shows, like Sitara. In 2020 Versus transformed into VS, holding its first fashion show here in St Andrews.

Since then, creativity and experimentation have been key drivers for VS. Refusing to adhere themselves to a strict brand image, VS teams have had full freedom to exploit the potential of fashion as a form of expression, especially this year.

During our interview, Ines Tramarin explained that finding one’s identity in a context where “the fashion industry is being expressed in a million different ways” can be overwhelming. Thus, the aim of VS this year is to “bring back classic and elegant fashion that is both stylish and accessible.”

For this reason, this year VS will be seeking to create a wave of innate sophistication that will spread from the models, encouraged to embrace their own walk, to the guests who “may or may not be able to get involved in the launch.” By making the dress code for the fashion show white tie, the team aims to reflect the change undergone by the fashion industry through the guests, who will have gone from full, anarchic fashion experimentation at the launch to sophisticated and refined. Don’t be mistaken, VS does not wish for us to reduce our styles to a uniform, but rather to embrace sophisticated styles and adapt them to our own identities.

This combination of sophistication, creativity, and identity is reflected in the committee itself. All three directors have a clear passion for fashion and consequently have very strong opinions on what they want VS 2025 to represent. However, they claim to “have mastered the art of communication” through “respect and acknowledgement.” They have identified each other’s strengths and used these to overcome their weaknesses: “Niamh brings the kindness and empathy to the team”-Gabriela; “Gabriela is definitely our backbone”-Ines; and “Ines helps us collaborate together without judgement”-Niamh.

Together, these three women have built their teams on the basis of respect, consistency, organisation, and above all, passion: “we are very passionate about what we do and we put our all into it.” So get excited for this year’s VS fashion show because it is set to be unforgettable.

I left the interview infected with the Executive Team’s excitement. More so, I could not shake off one of the phrases they used…

VS 2025 : “expect the unexpected”

PS: Rep applications for VS 2025 coming soon!