Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024: Did It Live Up to the Hype?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, but this year’s show has more people disappointed than excited. After criticism of the lack of inclusivity in previous shows, the 2024 show was a comeback that promised familiar faces and shoppable looks. But with a noticeably limited budget and disappointing styling, the show left fans unsatisfied with the lack of iconic angel wings, giant blowouts and glitzy lingerie.

For years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was an international sensation. The show had a sparkling runway from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, with famous musical guests and themed looks. Supermodels like Adriana Lima and Gisele Bündchen became household names amongst millions of viewers. Over 9 million people tuned in to watch the show at its peak. However, after years of backlash over body inclusivity, the show took a hiatus in 2019, leaving viewers wondering if it would ever return.

The 2024 Show: A Budget-Conscious Affair

The highly anticipated 2024 return was meant to show Victoria’s Secret in a fresh and evolved light. Yet, from the moment the first look hit the runway, it was clear that this show had a very different vibe: boring…

Fans quickly noticed that the show was less nostalgic than they’d expected. With a reduced production budget, the show felt different from the past. According to Victoria’s Secret, this year’s show operated on a significantly reduced budget compared to the $12 million spent in 2016. The result was simpler yet wearable designs, minimal decor, and an overall less extravagant atmosphere, leaving viewers underwhelmed.

Compared to the millions who tuned in at its prime, this year’s event acquired less than 1 million views online, a huge contrast to the iconic televised shows that used to dominate prime-time slots. Streaming only on Amazon’s platform and social media, the event’s reach felt significantly limited.

Makeup and Hair: Fans Left Disappointed

Fans quickly turned to social media to express their disappointment with the show’s aesthetics. The once-iconic beauty looks of the early 2000s featuring bronzed skin, massive blowout waves and, of course, the bombshell bra were replaced with more minimalist styles like slicked-back buns and classic bra silhouettes.

This year, Victoria’s Secret heavily relied on its roster of OG models. Supermodel icons Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid graced the runway, drawing on fans’ nostalgia and memories of previous shows. Their presence helped invoke the legacy of the brand’s prime, but some fans felt it was a flop and wasn’t innovative enough to return the event to its former glory.

This year’s show offered something new: the lingerie on the runway was available to shop on Amazon. This was the first time fans could buy the pieces, although boring, from the show as they were showcased, which was a smart commercial move by the brand. Even though removing exclusivity changes how we view the show, Victoria’s Secret can boost sales, and buyers can self-identify as VS angels at home.

Moving Toward Inclusivity

Victoria’s Secret has steered away from its past focus on diet culture, an area where the show has previously come under fire. The infamous post-show interviews asking models like Barbara Palvin what they were “dying to eat” after the runway and extreme pre-show diets were left out, as this reinforces unhealthy body standards that contribute to a toxic culture around food and appearance. Instead, there is a shift toward promoting healthier lifestyles, which is better for young viewers who look up to these models.

Victoria’s Secret’s rebranding efforts are moving toward a more inclusive image by featuring models of diverse sizes, races, and identities in its campaigns. This year’s runway included various body types and backgrounds. While this shift was praised by many, there is still debate about whether the brand’s intentions were genuine or just a response to public pressure.

While Victoria’s Secret has made strides in inclusivity and accessibility, it remains to be seen whether it can recapture the magic that made its show a yearly phenomenon. The brand is transitioning from honouring its glam past to building a more relatable future.