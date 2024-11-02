Traveling Alone, Together: two women’s perspectives on solo traveling during St Andrews’ Reading Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

We’ve seen the movies, listened to the true-crime podcasts, and read the news; traveling alone as a woman can certainly be exciting, but also comes with very real risks. Nevertheless, traveling the world on your own and exploring the places you want to see without compromise is a freeing experience, especially as University of St Andrews students confined by small town streets and strict deadlines. While many St Andrews students – men and women alike – tend to travel alone during this time to meet hometown friends studying abroad elsewhere, take advantage of cheap weekday plane tickets, or spontaneously escape town, doing so for the first time is especially daunting for young women. Thus, when Reading Week came along for third year Tessa Catalano and fourth year Brooke Ryback, both bonded over the excitement in not only exerting their independence and traveling solo but their shared apprehensions during the process. In traveling alone, together, the two authors return to St Andrews exhilarated, refreshed, and empowered to share what they find to be an invaluable experience everyone (especially the women of St Andrews) should take advantage of if afforded the chance!

1. What did you do to prepare for your travels?

Brooke:

Growing up with a drill sergeant for a father, the day before travel was always reserved as ‘Prep. Day’: the day you pack your bags ensuring – at the very least – you’ve got your passport, wallet, contact lenses, and keys, tidy your home, and always, always tell someone you trust where you are going. This routine remained relatively the same: I stuffed my trusty backpack permissible on a cheap EasyJet flight, cleaned up my room, and double-checked each step of my journey – from using the St Andrews Shuttle to having my boarding passes downloaded onto my Apple Wallet – ran smoothly. Yet, knowing I was going to be alone in a foreign country, I followed this process with particular due diligence. It became clear to me I was my father’s daughter in making sure my family and friends (especially who I was staying with in Madrid) knew of my whereabouts at all times. I could hear his instructions clearly throughout ‘Prep. Day’ and as I made my way to Madrid: maintaining clear comms requires you to report back always.

Tessa:

I couldn’t be organized even if I tried. So, my preparation consisted of throwing whatever I thought would be useful into my duffel bag. The consequence of this style of packing is the inevitability of that one forgotten item. This time it was unfortunately a toothbrush. However, since I was solo traveling, there were certain precautions too important to rush through or forget. Uncharacteristically, I left for the airport feeling prepared to handle myself and my safety abroad. Some steps I took which gave me, my friends, and family peace of mind were sharing my location, researching emergency services in the country I was visiting, and sending my airbnb address to friends and family. Rather than leaving me with an organized and diligent prep day like Brooke, my dad left me with a cute pink body alarm I take with me everywhere. Thankfully, I didn’t have to use any of these precautions (sorry Dad, the body alarm didn’t make her debut), but their biggest benefit was the knowledge I had the means and tools necessary to keep myself safe – just in case.

2. What was your favorite part of traveling solo?

Brooke:

I relished in the excitement and peace I got from traversing Madrid’s streets and local markets. Doing so, I found I could vividly imagine and experience what my life would be like if I truly lived there. Luckily for me, Spanish is my second language, so I was able to get around pretty easily and ‘play the part’ so to speak. Relying on Spanish for a week also helped me improve and gain confidence in the language, especially in learning local colloquialisms I wouldn’t have otherwise known with my Mexican Spanish (and, yes, I did pick up the tendency to say vale). I also loved getting lost in my own thoughts while looking at all the beautiful art Madrid has to offer both at the Museo Reina Sofia and Museo Nacional del Prado. Unbothered, I put my airpods on, blasted Rosalia’s El Mal Querer, and basked in my solitude while appreciating the culture of Madrid and knowing I would cherish this moment precisely because I was alone.

Tessa:

The ability to travel at a slower pace is one I had yet to experience before this trip. The guilt of not having been to every museum, not finding every great hidden gem cafe or restaurant, not having memorized the city’s history always came over me before this trip. I think it’s great to be a voracious traveler, but suddenly wandering Malta’s streets, getting lost, running along the promenade, and stopping into a cafe when I stumbled upon it made each day much more spontaneous and organic. There was no corralling of hangry friends, no sweaty and exasperated discussion about what we want to do or where we want to go, and no compromising on restaurants or nap times. Don’t get me wrong, I love traveling with friends, but listening to myself and what I felt like doing in the moment made me much more present and introspective. There was no rush or stress about what I wanted to do each day because I’d know what I’d do when the moment arised. It also helped that each cozy alley, park bench, and small bar in Malta was a beautiful world to get lost in.

3. Any Nervous Moments? How was walking around and exploring alone – safety and comfort-wise?

Brooke:

I rarely felt nervous walking alone in populated areas and during the day, especially because I kept in touch with who I was staying with regarding my whereabouts, could speak the language and ask for help need-be, and had Google Maps running at all times. However, in speaking of Google Maps, while I still consider the app a basic necessity to navigate a foreign city, it is easy to forget the app cannot account for local niches and contexts underlying the directions it gives you. Unbeknownst to me when scoping out a local market, Google Maps suggested I go through Lava Piez which – according to what I was told later – is generally regarded as a dodgy part of town. As I turned corners of neighborhood streets, groups of men began looking at me differently, adult shops and run-down bars became more frequent, and alarms started going off in my head. As a young woman somewhat lost, I was not about to take any chances and immediately turned around. In recounting my adventures to the friend I stayed with and his flatmates, I laughed the incident off as a stereotypical turista and guera moment of mine in trying too hard to be “one of the locals”. Yet, I also recognized how easy it was to rely on Google Maps and blindly go along with ratings and reviews online. Besides that, I definitely regard Madrid a safe city for solo travel as long as you keep your head on a swivel like you would in any place.

Tessa:

Unwarranted attention as a young female traveler is definitely something to be wary of. Thankfully, the people I met on my trip were overwhelmingly friendly and helpful. I often found it a great opportunity to learn from locals about their personal favorite spots. Meeting new people is one of the joys of traveling solo, yet comes with its own set of risks. I found that expressing I had plans with friends soon after meeting someone new provided a safe excuse to turn down unwarranted offers and politely leave conversations that I didn’t feel totally safe in. Listening to my gut, while also opening myself to meeting new people became a healthy balance that I felt I could safely navigate. Despite somewhat nerve-wracking encounters, all of my conversations with helpful strangers were ultimately beneficial and enriching. Being constantly aware of my surroundings (and of course having my trusty pink body alarm on hand) gave me the confidence to explore the city and safely meet locals and fellow travelers who made my trip much more fun.

4. Any tips? Would you travel solo again?

Brooke:

Stories of solo travel – especially those from Race2 St Andrews participants (the university’s annual charity hitchhike event) – are so common in St Andrews, I believe it to be more so a rite of passage amongst the student body. Thus, as a fourth year, I jumped at what would be one of my final opportunities to do so. I had my reluctances of course, especially as someone who would lose her head if it weren’t attached to her body. However, with practice of traveling between St Andrews and San Diego, I felt assured that as long as I kept alert, stayed in contact with someone I trust at all times, and followed my instinct, I would be alright…and I was! As someone content with her own company (with a good book always on hand), I had an amazing time trying the foods I was curious about, enjoying the art and sites I wanted to see, and following wherever my two feet would lead me. Thus, my biggest word of advice is to be patient with yourself and allow for flexibility. Especially after getting through tedious deadlines, I appreciated taking each day at a time. In doing so, I soaked in my trip best during moments of pause, parking myself at a coffee shop to journal, read, and people watch.

Tessa:

I started this trip feeling nervous and concerned about if I would be bored, scared to do things on my own, and whether I’d be safe. I ended this trip self-assured with the confidence to enjoy my own company and the insight that if I’d never done it, I never would’ve thought it possible. If your considering solo traveling, here are some items I found vital during my trip: running shoes (running became a great way to explore the city and workout classes are also a fun way to fill your time and meet new people), a journal (finding a cute cafe or a scenic park to journal and listen to music quickly became one of my favorite activities), a portable charger (your day shouldn’t have to end when your phone dies), and – of course – a good book. Hope these items inspire you to explore a new city on your own terms.

Our Conclusions

Traveling alone certainly takes a leap of faith, yet the memories made and confidence-boost that come afterward makes the jump well worth it. This does not mean you should ignore safety altogether; both Tess and Brooke attest to the great diligence and forward thinking one needs throughout their solo travels. Nevertheless, they show, as long as you prioritize your safety, exerting independence through travel is an invaluable growing experience as adults, students, and most especially as women in our twenties. As such, in what Dolly Alderton calls our “roaming decade”, let’s traverse the world, enjoy good food, music, and art, and – most importantly – relish in our own company… together!