The St Andrews Student Union has hundreds of clubs and societies from which to choose, but why not go beyond just being a member — why not run to be on the committees that keep them functioning? Similar to a student government structure, a committee’s role is to keep societies on budget, host events, and function to improve and maintain the quality of their members’ experience. While committees vary in size, exact position, or add assistant positions to supplement, the majority include a President, a Vice President, a Treasurer, a Head of Marketing, a Head of Events, and a Head of Collaborations/Partnerships.

Typically held in the latter half of the second semester, an Annual General Meeting (AGM) allows societies to elect committee members through a voting process. All society members can participate in the AGM process, including running for positions and voting for candidates. Facilitating these proceedings is the incumbent society president, who presides over the meeting to ensure it runs smoothly and a committee is selected.

Running for a position can be overwhelming and may seem like a lot of effort, but being on a society committee is an excellent opportunity to meet new people, contribute to your CV, and get involved with different activities. Especially if you’re a first-year student looking to move up the ranks over the next four years, running for a committee position can be a lucrative way to build a network or even just a new subset of friendly faces. With so many different societies to choose from, it isn’t as difficult as it might seem!

St Andrews’ Yoga Society, or YogiSoc, just held its AGM, and I had the pleasure of serving on their committee for a year. I say this to disclaim that some of these insights might not perfectly apply to every society, as many run slightly differently or hold larger AGMs, so bear this in mind when reading the below.

The first thing to consider when running for a committee position is why you’d like to be a part of the committee. Almost all AGMs require those running to stand up and give a short speech about who they are (their year, where they’re from, what they’re studying, etc) and why they would like to be part of the committee. It’s helpful to go beyond the obvious — that it looks nice on a CV, for example — and think of a reason that helps reinforce why you would make a good addition to the team. For instance, you can mention how your interest in the position aligns with your previous experience or your demonstrated interest in other areas of the university, such as your degree program or a particular class you took. This shows you have spent time and effort thinking about the role in various contexts. Alternatively, if you want to gain more experience in a specific area, you could speak to your interest in practical experience outside the classroom or academic setting.

You will also inevitably have to discuss why you would make a good fit for the position, effectively convincing your peers to vote for you. Be sure to include hard skills and applicable experience or knowledge you may have, as it will get you far in demonstrating and showing what you will bring to the table. However, make sure your speech isn’t just a list of every summer job you’ve held throughout high school. Mix it up and highlight what you believe best showcases who you are and how your abilities will improve the society. While it is necessary to demonstrate your skills—any experience is good experience—whether it’s a class you took or a position you held prior, try to explain how you were successful and how you’d apply that same mentality to be successful in this new role. This sounds daunting, but the best advice I have been given and given to others is to be genuine. If you really want to be part of something, that will show through.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions of the old committee or even ask to grab coffee with a committee member so they can tell you about the society or how they got to be in the position they’re in. Most people are willing to chat about their experience and give some insight, and it can also be helpful for making sure someone already on the committee recognizes your interest. Even old committee members who may be graduating can be great resources for advice and connections. Remember, people on committees are students just like you, and while society positions can be quite important to the functionality of a group, it’s not the end of the world! They’re just extracurriculars, after all.

When it comes time for the AGM, be confident when you say your piece, and if you’re elected, enjoy it! If you’re unsuccessful, remember that unless you’re a fourth year, you can always run in the next election, and being a member of the society is still a great way to be involved. Committee politics are certainly a part of student life at St Andrews, but some incredible societies are working to make St Andrews inclusive, entertaining, and engaging beyond just the academics offered at the university. Showing up is half the battle.

The process of running for and being elected to a committee is great practice for the real world, giving you more confidence in promoting yourself and allowing you to get some hands-on experience in a more forgiving setting. It’s also a great way to stay involved in areas you’re passionate about, even if they couldn’t be more different from what you’re studying. The committee bond is a real thing and a big part of student life at St Andrews, so if you’re thinking about running, do it! It’s a great experience, no matter the outcome.