The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

Looking for the perfect gift for a friend? Or perhaps your parents have asked you what you want for Christmas and you don’t know what to say? From uni essentials to cozy accessories, this list has got you covered.

To start off with something very applicable to fighting the winter blues that you may currently be experiencing: a SAD lamp! This one by Beurer, is small but effective, and definitely on the less expensive side of the market. A level up from this more simple light is a sunrise wake-up lamp which eases waking up on dark mornings by gradually brightening your room, many of which also function as alarms and noise machines. Here’s one by Lumie that is a bit more expensive, and another by Lumie that’s more affordable.

Is your Secret Santa target super organized or perhaps not organized enough? Then a 2025 planner, like this one from Papier, is a great gift that is easy to personalize and will hopefully be super useful! Another gift suggestion following the studious theme, which is also very practical,is a computer sleeve. Here’s a cute one from Baggu, or this one from Coconut Lane.

One of my favorite gifts I received recently is this Le Creuset mug, which I use every morning. At £17, this is a great gift for an under £20 budget Secret Santa and a pretty universally useful gift if you don’t know what to get someone. It’s high quality, dishwasher safe, and comes in 27 different colors. Anthropologie also has great dining ware, like coupe glasses, cereal bowls, and monogram mugs.

Moving into accessories, this beanie from Oliver Bonas that comes with matching hand warmers would be perfect for the morning walk to the library. Similarly, this scarf from Damson Madder would make a great addition to any winter outfit. My mom and I fight over these Garnet Hill wool and cashmere socks as they have fun patterns and are very warm! Another great sock option that would look super cute paired with some Mary Janes are these from Free People. Lastly, hair accessories make a great stocking stuffer. I love this scrunchie from Good Squish and I’ve always wanted an Emi Jay hair clip like this one.

These next two are definitely on the more expensive side. But I wanted to give a range of options and these gorgeous sweaters, this one from Gimaguas and this one by Paloma Wool, would make amazing gifts if you’re looking to spend a bit more!

One of my favorite things to ask for Christmas are pajamas. I’m personally a huge fan of pajama sets, and I particularly love these super soft and breathable Modal pajamas from Gap and the 100 percent organic Peruvian Pima cotton flannel pajamas from Garnet Hill (the tops seem to be sold out at the moment – testament to how good they are!). A couple of other more high-end options are these from Damson Madder and these from Hill House. However I also really like Brandy Melville pajamas and loungewear which is a much more affordable option.

Similarly another closet staple in the colder months are uggs. Whether you wear them as slippers or out of the house, you really can’t go wrong. I love my pair of Classic Ultra Mini Uggs, and the Alpine style is great if you’re looking for something a bit different while still perfect for winter.

Nearing the end now, beauty products are another great gift that can be really personalized, but if you don’t know what to get or ask for, here are three fan favorites. The cruelty-free makeup brand Refy Beauty’s lip gloss comes in lots of shades and has great reviews, this Jelly Tint from Milk Makeup doubles as a lip stain and blush, and finally, this body scrub from Aesop is perfect for self-care.

Lastly…books! I always like to add a few books to my Christmas list, and this year they are: The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, Milk Fed by Melissa Broder, The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, and The Wedding People by Alison Espach.

If you’ve made it this far, good job. I know it’s a long list, but I wanted to provide a range of options that could work for a range of people. And if none of these gifts suit your taste, maybe they at least sparked some inspiration.