The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

On Saturday, September 14th, FS transformed the historic Lower College Lawn within St Salvator’s Quad into a vibrant music festival. As the annual headline event of the University of St Andrews’ Freshers, this festival promised “a chance to reminisce on summer feelings while dancing alongside top artists,” and it certainly didn’t disappoint. With a lineup featuring prominent names in house and electric music, Starfields proudly claimed its title as the largest student-run music festival in the UK—and for good reason.

Founded in 1992, FS has evolved into Scotland’s largest student-run fashion show, raising more than £600,000 for charity over the last 30 years. Every year, FS hosts two signature events: Starfields in September and the St Andrews Charity Fashion Show in February. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and support for new designers, FS is helping to shape the future of ethical fashion. Starfields attracts around 2,500 participants each year, making it a highlight of St Andrews Freshers Week.

In line with their philanthropic efforts, FS announced that their chosen charity this year is Scottish Women’s Aid, Scotland’s leading organization committed to preventing domestic abuse. Scottish Women’s Aid plays a crucial role in coordinating and campaigning for effective responses to domestic abuse through a network of 33 specialist local Women’s Aid groups. FS explained that by incorporating the charity’s objectives into every area of FS2024, they hope to create awareness and foster a genuine relationship between Scottish Women’s Aid and the St Andrews community.

Glittering eyeshadow, leather jackets, and black boots were in full force as guests embraced the edgy, carefree vibe of the day at Lower College Lawn. Although the weather hovered around 60 degrees and cloudy, summer wardrobes were shown off for one last hurrah. I opted against wearing white, recalling how students ended up covered in black dust at Starfields 2023. Fortunately, I can happily report that this year, there was no black dust to be found.

Students danced and sang beneath a big tent, while fluorescent lights pulsed from the DJ booth. Headlining Starfields was Dutch producer and DJ LAVEN, who electrified the crowd with his energetic performance. Next was PAX, another well-known name in house and techno music, who delivered an exhilarating set. The lineup concluded with Hayley Zalassi, a talented DJ and producer from Glasgow, recognized in Scotland’s underground music scene. I thoroughly enjoyed the music at Starfields and appreciated how FS created a Spotify playlist for guests to listen to in advance. As someone who doesn’t typically listen to a lot of house or techno music, this was a great way to familiarize myself with the sounds ahead of Starfields!

For those needing a break from dancing or just wanting to socialize, there was a bar area and tempting food trucks. Last year at Starfields 2023, the bar was arranged in a square, with a four-sided wraparound design that led to long waits for drinks. However, this year, the setup was much improved, with the bar divided into two sides, making it quicker and easier to grab drinks with friends between music sets. Outside the main tent was a queue of food trucks catering to cravings from ice cream to pizza and fries with chicken. A fun addition this year was the chance to get temporary gems on your teeth. I didn’t see this firsthand, but my friends explained they had their gems applied with dental glue and blue light, which lasts about a month. I thought this was a playful and unique touch to the Starfields experience.

When I asked students about their thoughts on Starfields, my friend Bella shared that her favorite part was reuniting with friends, many of whom she hadn’t seen since May. For Freshers, Starfields always serves as a great opportunity to meet new people before classes start the following Monday. Overall, Starfields 2024 was an unforgettable event that not only featured an incredible lineup of artists and music but also promoted a sense of community and support for a vital cause. As students danced all night, the festival embodied the spirit of creativity that FS promotes year after year, making it a truly memorable event on the St Andrews calendar.