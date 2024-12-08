St Andrews Shoe Guide: The Best Shoes for Every Occasion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Friday night, and you just picked the perfect outfit for a night out with friends, but before leaving, you pause. When prepping your clothes for a job interview the next day, you stand back in horror. After trying on the outfit of your dreams, you realise something is not quite right. What is happening on these occasions? You can’t find the right pair of shoes.

No outfit is complete without the perfect pair of shoes, so naturally, these are hard to find. However, having a handful of staples in your closet is the perfect way to ensure every outfit has shoes to match.

Trainers

A closet classic, trainers are perfect for a walk to class or a night out. They are often comfortable, casual, and pair well with jeans and day dresses. Grab a platformed pair for some extra height, or keep it simple with a low sole.

Sambas

A popular choice, and for good reason. Sambas come in multiple colours, with a recognisable, yet understated design.

530s

For a chunkier, more casual shoes, choose the 530. Not only do they pair well with jeans, they are also built for athleisure.

Club C 85

The all white design allows them to pair with nearly every outfit and occasion.

Loafers and Mary Janes

If shoes that can go from casual to formal are what you’re looking for, loafers and Mary Janes are what you should get. Pair them with jeans, and you have a cute casual outfit for lectures. Pair them with a suit and you are ready for a job interview. For some extra height, go for a heeled pair. These shoes are perfect for any occasion.

Juliet

With a low heel and double strap, these Mary Janes are a fun twist on the original design.

Suede Flat

A classic Mary Jane, with a chocolate brown colour. The suede body separates it from other versions of the shoe.

Claudie

A 6.4cm heel, triple strap, and cherry red colour are welcome additions to the original Mary Jane. These bold shoes can add some flair to any outfit.

Boots

A wardrobe essential, there are so many varieties you cannot go wrong. Like loafers and Mary Janes, boots can easily go from casual to formal. Pair knee high boots with a skirt or dress for a fun (and warm) look, or put ankle boots under any pants for a sleek outfit.

Zara

Sleek and understated, these boots seamlessly transition from day to night.

Louise

A taller take on the classic riding boot, these boots pair well with skirts, dresses, and a night out.

Tucci

Grab these boots in red or black for a fun wardrobe addition.

Heels

Like boots, heels come in many varieties and can therefore be worn for many occasions. A kitten heel can take you around town, while a good stiletto, pump or block is perfect for a night out. However, finding a comfortable pair of heels can be extremely difficult.

Crystal Sling

With a low heel and decorative crystals, this shoe is not only professional, but fun.

Lindella

A classic pump available in black and brown.

Burlington

For a more comfortable block heel, choose this shoe in either sleek black or patterned beige.

While this list is helpful, it is not exhaustive. There are plenty of shoes to choose from, and no reason to limit yourself. Getting dressed can be stressful, but having the right shoe for any occasion can make it less complex. There is no need for a massive shoe closet when you have the perfect collection of staples.